Apr 30 (OPTA) – Standings for the Liga MX on Thursday Stage : Apertura P W D L F A Pts 1 Santos Laguna 18 11 4 3 40 25 37 2 León 18 9 6 3 38 23 33 3 Tigres 18 8 8 2 26 14 32 4 Querétaro 18 9 4 5 31 19 31 5 Necaxa 18 9 4 5 33 23 31 6 América 18 8 7 3 32 22 31 7 Morelia 18 8 3 7 31 26 27 8 Monterrey 18 8 3 7 27 23 27 9 Pachuca 18 7 4 7 32 26 25 10 Guadalajara 18 7 4 7 28 28 25 11 Tijuana 18 7 3 8 26 36 24 12 Cruz Azul 18 5 8 5 25 24 23 13 Pumas 18 6 5 7 21 20 23 14 Atlas 18 6 3 9 19 26 21 15 A San Luis 18 6 2 10 22 31 20 16 Juárez 18 5 3 10 17 27 18 17 Toluca 18 4 5 9 16 26 17 18 Puebla 18 4 5 9 20 31 17 19 Veracruz 18 1 5 12 11 45 8 Stage : Clausura P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruz Azul 10 7 1 2 24 14 22 2 León 10 7 0 3 23 14 21 3 Santos Laguna 10 5 2 3 14 14 17 4 América 10 5 2 3 11 11 17 5 Guadalajara 10 4 4 2 13 11 16 6 Pumas 10 4 3 3 20 19 15 7 Tigres 10 4 2 4 13 10 14 8 Juárez 10 4 2 4 20 18 14 9 Morelia 10 4 2 4 17 16 14 10 Puebla 10 4 2 4 7 7 14 11 Pachuca 10 4 2 4 11 12 14 12 Querétaro 10 4 2 4 13 15 14 13 A San Luis 10 3 4 3 11 15 13 14 Necaxa 10 3 2 5 17 16 11 15 Toluca 10 2 4 4 16 18 10 16 Tijuana 10 2 3 5 10 16 9 17 Atlas 10 3 0 7 10 17 9 18 Monterrey 10 0 5 5 10 17 5
Liga MX Standings
