Lincoln Chafee ends Libertarian run for president

Previous Rhode Island guv as well as U.S. legislator Lincoln Chafee has actually finished his run for president as a Libertarian.

Chafee claimed in a Facebook message on Sunday that he looks “forward to aiding other Libertarians looking for workplace.” He claimed his campaign was changed by the coronavirus but had an effective transfer to online links in the middle of the episode.

Chafee was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and also came to be an independent after losing his seat in 2006. He was elected Rhode Island guv in 2010 as an independent as well as came to be a Democrat in office. He didn ´ t run for reelection however installed a short-term run for the Democratic presidential election in 2015.

Chafee transferred to Wyoming in 2015 and also joined the Libertarian Party.