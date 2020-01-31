Lindsay Hoyle declares end to Bercow era as he vows to stamp out bullying in Parliament

NEW Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle declared an end to bullying in Parliament, saying abusive behaviour will not be tolerated. He said that he believed bullying had taken place under his predecessor, John Bercow, meaning Westminster had been an “unhappy place”.

Sir Lindsay called for a kinder Commons where he would also allow breastfeeding in the chamber. His comments came after fresh bullying allegations mounted against Mr Bercow, as he a place in the House of Lords.

Mr Bercow, who stood down on October 31, denies all allegations of bullying but has had two dossiers detailing allegations against him handed over during recent days. Speaking to journalists at a Press Gallery lunch in Parliament Sir Lindsay said he would not tolerate bullying under his stewardship. “The bullying culture is over, we are not going to tolerate it,” he warned. “And I’m certainly not going to tolerate people who abuse security staff who are carrying out their duties to make us safe.” He said the best recourse for the row between ministers and Mr Bercow, who has accused the Government for preventing his elevation to the Lords, would be for his name to be put forward for a peerage and let his past conduct be fully scrutinised.

Sir Lindsay said he was not personally bullied by his predecessor. “Personally I can honestly say I didn’t witness it but I do speak to people who may or may not have been subjected,” he added. “When somebody’s names goes forward to the Lord’s people are checked and issues are reviewed about whether they are a fit person. “Part of that vetting will be looking into people’s conduct.” Baroness Boothroyd ruled that breastfeeding was not allowed in the Commons chamber in 2000 when she was the Speaker.