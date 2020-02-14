Lionel Messi at odds with Barcelona board over emergency striker signing plans

Barcelona bosses are set to press ahead with plans to sign a striker despite Lionel Messi’s belief they do not require reinforcements.

Barcelona chiefs are running the risk of a fresh row with Lionel Messi over their plans to sign a new striker. A new striker is on the agenda at the Nou Camp with Luis Suarez and Oumsane Dembele facing extended periods on the injury list.

Suarez is unlikely to return before May after having surgery on a long-standing knee injury last month while Dembele will go under the knife on a ruptured thigh that could sideline him for five months. A list of potential emergency replacements have been drawn up by Barcelona. Getafe striker Angel is the top target but the likes of Cristhian Stuani and Loren Moron are also under consideration. According to El Desmarque, Messi does not believe any of the players linked with a move to the Nou Camp will add much to the first-team squad. The Argentine superstar reportedly points to last season’s signing of Kevin Prince Boating as proof that an emergency swoop is not the right course of action. Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s stance on transfer move for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

It is said he reckons Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati are capable of scoring the goals to meet the club’s objectives of winning La Liga and the Champions League. The Barcelona board, however, are reportedly ready to pursue a new striker. It comes amid a row between Eric Abidal and Messi that threaten’s the future of the club’s most valuable asset. Abidal, the Barcelona sporting director, criticised the first-team squad, suggesting that they had more to give under previous head coach Ernesto Valverde. Man Utd fans mock Lionel Messi transfer rumour – ‘Good backup for Dan James’ Lionel Messi wages: How Barcelona ace’s earnings compare to Man Utd and Arsenal stars Lionel Messi to Manchester City transfer makes sense for one reason

“Many players weren’t satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem,” he said. “The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell. “I told the club what I thought and we reached a decision [on Valverde].” Messi immediately hit back at his former team-mate on Instagram.