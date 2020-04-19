Lionel Messi Beats Ronaldinho As Best Dribbler In History, According To Poll

Lionel Messi beats his former teammate Ronaldinho and was hailed best dribbler in history in a recent French media poll.

Fans all over the world have grown bored after the lengthy cancellations of league matches due to the coronavirus crisis. One sports channel in France decided to ask die-hard soccer fans to pick the best dribbler of all time.

In a recent poll created by French channel RMC Sports (transcript by Ghana Soccernet), Messi beats Brazilian legend and former Barcelona star Ronaldinho as the best dribbler in the history. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner went head-to-head with his ex-Barca co-star in the final round where he won by small deficit of 50.7 percent to 49.3 percent.

En route to the final round, Messi eliminated some of the biggest names in the history of the sport including Dennis Bergkamp, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane and Original Ronaldo. Ronaldinho on the other hand outlasted Hakim Ziyech, Arjen Robben and fellow Barcelona stars Johan Cruyff and Neymar Junior.

On April 4, another poll aimed to reveal who is the greatest soccer player of all time between eternal rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. Give Me Sport decided to ask their viewers on their official facebook page who they thought was the better player between the two. A total of 307,000 people got involved with the said poll and voted for the GOAT.

The poll did not fail to deliver as the results came in very similar to what was expected – a close battle. In the end Ronaldo won the poll by the slightest of margins, beating the Argentine icon by only 2 percent. 51% voted for the Portuguese superstar, while the other 49% went for Messi.

In the real world, recent LaLiga rankings revealed that Messi isn’t the best dribbler this season. The data shows the top 5 most successful dribbles with 50+ dribbles attempted this season in the said league. Surprisingly, an unlikely midfielder from Atletico Madrid named Thomas Partey beats Messi to become the player with the highest percentage of successful dribbles in LaLiga .

Partey recorded a staggering 81.8% success rate. He is closely followed by Cameroon and Villarreal midfielder Zambo-Anguissa who had 81.1%. The two Africans who emerged at the top 2 were followed by Barcelona youngster De Jong with an impressive 74.5% success rate. Messi on the other hand, did quite good as well with 67.3%. Banega closed the top 5 with 66.1% success rate.