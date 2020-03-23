Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Not Among Top 5 Most Valuable Players: Report

Lionel Messi was not included in top-5 in the list of most valuable players in the world, while Cristiano Ronaldo did not even make the cut for the top 10.

According to Transfermarkt, the value of a player depends on a number of factors including age, contract length, club and international caps. Who is the best player between Messi and Ronaldo? While this debate has been underway for more than a decade now, neither of the players is the most valuable one at present.

Paris Saint-Germain young blood and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe was on the top of the list with a whopping value of $223 million. He was ahead of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling ($178m), PSG teammate Neymar ($151m) and Liverpool FC duo of Sadio Mane ($166m) and Mohamed Salah ($166m).

With goal-scoring abilities, pace and grasping instincts, Mbappe is considered to be a potential Ballon d’Or candidate for the future. While it was not surprising to see the Frenchman on the top, it was bit of a shock to see Messi slumped to No. 8 on the list.

Messi, who was once top-ranked in the list of most valuable players in the world, now had fallen eight spots with his current value being $156 million. It is understood that Messi’s value fell because his Barcelona contract is running out and he is set to turn 33 in June. The age factor was the significant reason why 35-year-old Ronaldo failed to make the top 10 in the list of most valuable players currently on the planet.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the top-flight soccer leagues are currently suspended. All the players are currently in self-quarantine to escape the coronavirus nightmare. The Premier League recently announced the league will now resume from April 30 instead of April 4. Leaders Liverpool are just two wins away from clinching their first league title in as many as 30 years.