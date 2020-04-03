Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Unbelievably Scored Most Goals In Their Career Against Same Team

Soccer’s biggest rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both have unbelievably scored most goals of their career against the same team.

Undeniably, the Messi vs. Ronaldo rivalry will be a debate forever. For over a decade now, the pair has been continuing to prove that they are two of the greatest players to ever play the game. Throughout the course of their stellar careers, Messi and Ronaldo have broken countless records especially in the category they do best – scoring goals. But some fans may not know, “CR7” and “Leo” actually played the best goal scoring games of their career against the same club – Sevilla.

Back in 2017, Ronaldo was already Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer by a huge margin when he added another accolade to his impressive collection. The Portuguese star recorded his 400th goal for Los Blancos during a La Liga match against Sevilla . And out of all of the teams in LaLiga Santander , Ronaldo has scored the most against the Andalucians .

Ronaldo’s tally against Sevilla is 27 goals in 18 games (25 in LaLiga and two in the European Supercup). To put this into context, the 35-year-old averages 1.5 goals per game against the club and has scored four hat tricks, three braces and one ‘poker’ of four goals, AS reported.

Messi, who boasts a whopping 703 goals in his career, majority coming for Barcelona, has scored 37 goals in 30 games against Sevilla (most among all the clubs he played against). His latest goal came in a 4-0 win in October 2019, his first coming in a 3-1 in October 2006.

Aside from the fact that both living legends scored the most goals of their career against Sevilla, it was also in a match against the said club where Messi apparently played like Ronaldo.

Give Me Sport recently relived the said match using a video uploaded by YouTuber named “Magic Messi.” It is a 10-minute video compilation that credits both players in the way Messi channeled his long-time nemesis Ronaldo.

The video shows Messi’s individual highlights from the second leg of the 2016 Supercopa de España where Barcelona won 3-0 (5-0) over Sevilla at Camp Nou.

Arda Turn, of all players, scored a brace during the win, but the title of the video focused on the Barca captain. The title itself says it all: “The Day He Played Like Lionel Messi But Scored Like Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Indeed, Messi dropped a performance typical of his own brilliance, but surprisingly scored goals in ways usually associated with his bitter rival.