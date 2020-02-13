Lionel Messi feels final Barcelona years are being wasted – in big Man City transfer boost

Lionel Messi is a Manchester City transfer target amid his issues at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi feels his final years in the game are being wasted at Barcelona, according to a stunning report. And that will surely alert Manchester City, who would love to sign the Argentina international when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign.

Messi has become embroiled in a spat with Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal, taking issue with comments made by the Frenchman. Abidal recently claimed that players didn’t give their all for Ernesto Valverde, saying: “Many players weren’t satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem. “The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell. “I told the club what I thought and we reached a decision [on Valverde].” Messi was engaged by the comments. He himself took to Instagram to hit back, accusing Abidal of making mistakes of his own while defending his team-mates from the allegations.

“Sincerely, I don’t like to do these things but I think that people have to be responsible for their jobs and own their decisions,” he wrote to his 142million Instagram followers. “The players [are responsible]for what happens on the pitch and we are the first to admit when we haven’t been good. “The heads of the sports department have to take their responsibilities too and above all own the decisions they make.” And the Guardian say that Messi feels his final few years at Barcelona are being wasted. Should they fail to win the Champions League this season, it will mark five years since their last European triumph. That was under Luis Enrique, when Barcelona had a squad with quality in every single position.

They also had a direct style of play that resulted in goals galore, with Neymar and Luis Suarez complimenting Messi in attack. But, in recent years, Barca’s standing within the game has slipped. They’ve continued to win La Liga but got nowhere near winning the Champions League, failing to make a single final since their 2015 win. Messi was particularly crushed after the club’s semi-final exit in the competition to Liverpool last season. And news of his dissatisfaction with life at the Nou Camp is sure to alert Manchester City. Messi is free to leave when he wants. Barcelona have assured the 32-year-old of that.