Lionel Messi in training ground bust-up with Barcelona team-mate amid Eric Abidal row

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been involved in tension with sporting director Eric Abidal.

Lionel Messi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were involved in a training ground tiff as tensions at Barcelona boil following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde. There has been plenty of unrest in the dressing room in recent weeks as Real Madrid moved to the top of the table.

Reports in Spain earlier this week claimed that two unnamed Barcelona players were involved in a bust-up in training. It’s been a difficult few weeks for the club, who cut ties with Valverde last month after losing the Spanish Super Cup semi-final to Atletico Madrid. Former Las Palmas and Real Betis boss Quique Setien took over the reigns, but he has flattered to deceive in his first few matches in charge. They scraped past Ibiza in the Copa del Rey before later losing to Valencia in La Liga. JUST IN: Rangers star Alfredo Morelos drops transfer hint and opens up on Liverpool interest

According to Spanish outlet El Pais, the two players involved in the dispute were Messi and Ter Stegen. The report states that the pair have generally had a good relationship while playing together, but the discontent at the Camp Nou appears to have spilled over. Sporting director Eric Abidal recently criticised the current players, claiming that they had more to give under Valverde. "Many players weren't satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem," he said.

“The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell. “I told the club what I thought and we reached a decision [on Valverde].” Messi was not happy with these comment, as captain. He went straight to Instagram to hit back at his former team-mate.