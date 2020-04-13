Lionel Messi Responds To Rumors On Leaving FC Barcelona

Football great Lionel Messi has been argued as one of the biggest names in football of the current generation. He has risen to greatness since debuting as a young star in the early 2000s.

The star forward from Argentina has spent his entire time as a professional stint with FC Barcelona and has tallied multiple accolades as an athlete. He has the most goals in La Liga and history and has the most hat tricks in its division.

He has a highly decorated career as he has achieved the prestigious honor of winning Ballon d’Or multiple times. He has won it for a total of six times throughout his career.

There have been rumors that are circulating that Messi has been offered by different clubs to leave FC Barcelona. Messi started with his club at the young age of 17 back in 2004 and has been with the team ever since. Speculation has it that Inter Milan and Newell’s Old Boys are waiting for Messi to respond to what they have to offer.

The added rumor also said that Messi was the one who paid for Ronaldihno’s bail. The former Ball d’Or winner was arrested recently for being accused of using fake passports. Rumor has it that it was Messi who paid for his bail for a chance of them playing together again.

Messi took to social media to clarify and slam these rumors. He captioned over a screenshot of TNT reporting these speculations as fake news. He enumerated both of those as “lies” in his post. He said that luckily nobody believes them in those reports.

Messi has been a pivotal figure for Barcelona and isn’t leaving anytime soon. He recently made headlines during this difficult time as he took the initiative to help the staff of his organization.

The coronavirus has suspended all sports in the interim and has been a hard few weeks for those who are earning based on ticket sales and stadium operations. He led the charge in his team to take a 70% pay cut in order to provide financially the employees who are affected by the global pandemic.