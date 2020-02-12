Lionel Messi row with Barcelona chief Eric Abidal risks ugly transfer conclusion

Lionel Messi and Barcelona chief Eric Abidal have become embroiled in a row after comments made by the Frenchman about Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona really want Lionel Messi to stay, with the Argentina international’s long-term future at the club still uncertain. But a row with Eric Abidal may harm their chances of keeping the 32-year-old.

Barcelona have endured a turbulent campaign, struggling to produce their usual swashbuckling style and sacking Ernesto Valverde. And, on Tuesday night, things for the Catalan giants worsened. Just days before, Abidal had given an interview to newspaper Sport claiming Barcelona players had not tried hard enough to save Ernesto Valverde from the sack. “Many players weren’t satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem,” he said. “The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell. “I told the club what I thought and we reached a decision [on Valverde].”

And Messi was angry with his comments. Really angry. Everybody knows the Barcelona star isn’t one for the public spotlight, preferring the focus to be elsewhere. But that didn’t stop him from hitting back in explosive style, writing on his Instagram page: “Sincerely, I don’t like to do these things but I think that people have to be responsible for their jobs and own their decisions. “The players [are responsible]for what happens on the pitch and we are the first to admit when we haven’t been good. “The heads of the sports department have to take their responsibilities too and above all own the decisions they make.” This isn’t good.

Barcelona have spent the season worrying about Messi’s contract situation and how to resolve it. They’ve yet to succeed in tying the 32-year-old down to a new deal, with his current contract expiring in 2021. And this row could end up derailing their chances of keeping the player. Whisper it quietly, a move away could even be forthcoming. Messi has always expressed his gratitude to Barcelona for all they’ve done for him across his career. But the Argentina international’s satisfaction with the club has waned significantly in recent times. Messi was furious when Barcelona chose to sign Antoine Griezmann over Neymar back in the summer.