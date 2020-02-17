Lionel Messi ruins Man City hopes as Barcelona ace rules out summer transfer after bust-up

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City target Lionel Messi is set to stay at Barcelona beyond the summer despite recent turmoil at the Nou Camp.

Manchester City are ready to admit defeat in their bid to lure Lionel Messi to the Premier League next season after being told he has got no plans to leave Barcelona. Messi had a training ground bust-up with Barca director of football Eric Abidal and reacted publicly to the Frenchman’s criticism of the squad during Ernesto Valverde’s final weeks at the Nou Camp, which has led to suggestions he will quit the club this summer.

Messi, who thrived under City boss Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, has got an option written into his agreement that allows him to activate a clause that gives him the chance to leave for nothing. The reigning Premier League champions are one of the few clubs in European football who could afford to match his £600,000-a-week wages. And they have been quick to enquire if the Argentinian superstar is serious about leaving Barca, who have been beset by a series of problems on and off the pitch this season. But Express Sport understands City have been told by Messi’s advisors that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has got no plans to leave Barcelona for this summer.

Messi could, however, opt to end his career elsewhere after seeing out the final 12 months of his current contract, which expires in 2021. Abidal, who Messi accused of sullying the image of the whole Barcelona squad, is hopeful, though, of tying down the club talisman to a new deal. “The question is for him, hopefully it continues,” Abidal said. “Leo said that Barca is everything for him, that he wants to stay here, from there there are conditions. “We are talking about the best player in the world and having a renewal with such a player is never easy.”