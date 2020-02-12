Lionel Messi has endured a tumultuous week after a public bust-up with Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal and a training ground spat with team-mate Marc Andre ter Stegen – but it’s not the first time the star has lost his temper.

Messi vs Ronald Raldes (2011)

Messi vs Darijo Srna (2009)

Messi vs David Villa (2012)

Messi vs Real Madrid fans (2011)

Messi vs Valencia fans (2016)

Messi vs unnamed Manchester City personnel (2016)

Messi vs Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (2015)

Lionel Messi future at Barcelona is up in the air after a public fall-out with sporting director Eric Abidal. The Argentina forward was also reportedly involved in a training ground clash with team-mate Marc-Andre ter Stegen as tempers boil over at the Nou Camp.

Messi is now being tipped to leave Barcelona in the summer after calling out Abidal for criticising players for their role in Ernesto Valverde’s sacking. The 32-year-old took to Instagram to defend himself and his team-mates, prompting Barcelona to hold a two-hour meeting with Abidal to discuss the conflict. According to Spanish publication El Pais, Messi was then involved in a spat with goalkeeper Ter Stegen in training following accusations of showboating. Fans may be surprised to see the usually placid Messi showing anger, but it’s not the first time the Barcelona star has lost his temper during his career. Lionel Messi in training ground bust-up with Barcelona team-mate amid Eric Abidal row

Messi vs Ronald Raldes (2011) While Messi can hardly be labelled a volatile player, he was sent off on his international debut in 2005 and appears to feel the pressure playing for his country more keenly than in his club colours. A series of near-misses and underperforming displays at international tournaments have hounded the Barcelona star throughout his career, with Messi often a scapegoat for criticism as well as a lodestone for robust defending. The diminutive forward decided he’d had enough of being kicked around during a Copa America clash with Bolivia in 2011, squaring up to (the much taller) defender Ronald Raldes. Hardly a headbutt, but definitely aggressive intent before team-mate Esteban Cambiasso arrived as back-up – pushing everyone and everything out of the way, including the referee. Lionel Messi tops ‘Players of the Decade’ chart – De Gea, Henderson, Leno on unique list

Messi vs Darijo Srna (2009) Speaking of headbutts, Messi proved he also has that trick in his locker during the 2009 UEFA Super Cup final against Shakhtar Donetsk. The collision with Darijo Srna looked fairly innocuous to warrant such a violent reaction, with Messi actually initiating the contact after his run was blocked. However, the Barca star didn’t hold back and tried his best to plant a hefty hit on his opponent, having also flashed his hands in the Croatian’s face. The referee only brandished a yellow card and Messi went on to claim the Man of the Match award in the 1-0 win.

Messi vs David Villa (2012) Despite the incident with Srna, Messi is usually a calming presence on the pitch and often shows remarkable patience with team-mates who are unable to match his genius. However, the Barca frontman completely lost it with strike partner David Villa in a match against Granada after the Spaniard was careless in possession, squandering a potential attacking opportunity. Messi gave Villa an earful, gesticulating and moaning as he vented his frustration. However, he would have been slightly shocked to receive a verbal volley back as Villa gave as good as he got – although it didn’t stop the striker from being substituted after just 57 minutes in the 2-0 win.

Messi vs Real Madrid fans (2011) El Clasico is always a highly-charged affair, and the clashes earlier in the decade often carried added spice compared to the somewhat diluted versions of recent years. The tackles had been flying in throughout one particular meeting at the Bernabeu in April 2011, with the scores locked at 1-1 after a penalty each from Messi and his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. And with the points set to be shared as the seconds ticked away, Messi fails to catch up with a stray pass before it runs out of play then inexplicably fired the ball straight at Real fans at close range. The Barca ace was already not the most popular man in the stadium, but he didn’t help his cause here.

Messi vs Valencia fans (2016) On a similar theme, Messi angered an entire fanbase with a foul-mouthed tirade following a thrilling 3-2 win away from home at the Mestalla. The Barcelona star scored the opener then bagged a 94th-minute winner from the penalty spot before proceeding to celebrate wildly in front of the Valencia ultras. Neymar was hit in the head by a bottle thrown during the aftermath of Messi’s winner, prompting the usually mild-mannered superstar to scream what was apparently translated from Spanish as “The c*** of your mother, son of a thousand w*****!”

Messi vs unnamed Manchester City personnel (2016) Messi was apparently furious with one City team member – rumoured to be coach Mikel Arteta – in the tunnel after a Champions League defeat back in 2016. The Barcelona talisman opened the scoring at the Etihad but a double from Ilkay Gundogan either side of Kevin de Bruyne’s strike secured victory for the home side. And fellow Argentina international Sergio Aguero was allegedly forced to step in and diffuse an altercation after the group stage match, with Messi losing his temper following the rare defeat.

Messi vs Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (2015) The oddest of the lot, with Messi getting rather upset in an pre-season friendly between Barcelona and Roma. The referee had already blown his whistle before Messi tried to dribble past the former Newcastle defender, and Yanga-Mbiwa appeared to offer the Argentine a verbal challenge as he darted past. Messi took exception to whatever was said and squared up to his opponent, grabbing him by the throat and completely losing his cool.

