Lionel Messi wages: How Barcelona ace’s earnings compare to Man Utd and Arsenal stars

Lionel Messi has been linked with a shock move to the Premier League after a tumultuous week at the Nou Camp, so how do the Barcelona star’s wages compare to his rivals in the English top flight?

Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona is uncertain following clashes with Eric Abidal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen this week. The Argentina forward is now being tipped to leave the Nou Camp in the summer, although his eye-watering wages could prove a stumbling block to any move.

Messi fell out with Barcelona sporting director Abidal this week after the former French defender criticised the club’s players for their role in Ernesto Valverde’s sacking. Abidal suggested Messi and his fellow squad members influenced the boards’ decision with their poor performances on the pitch, although Valverde was dismissed with Barca top of La Liga. Messi publicly hit back on Instagram, calling out his former team-mate for the comments by saying: “Sincerely, I don’t like to do these things but I think that people have to be responsible for their jobs and own their decisions. “The players [are responsible]for what happens on the pitch and we are the first to admit when we haven’t been good. The huge wages Man City would have to pay Lionel Messi to seal surprise Barcelona transfer

“The heads of the sports department have to take their responsibilities too and above all own the decisions they make.” Barcelona called an emergency meeting with Abidal on Wednesday to discuss the conflict, with the 40-year-old keeping his job after two hours of talks despite suggestions he could be dismissed to appease Messi. That wasn’t the only drama for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner this week, as Messi was reportedly involved in a training ground spat with Ter Stegen after accusations of showboating. The Daily Mail claim Manchester City are interested in signing the 32-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer of 2021. Lionel Messi tops ‘Players of the Decade’ chart – De Gea, Henderson, Leno on unique list

Such a move would reunite the forward with former manager Pep Guardiola, and Messi could force through a deal if he activates a clause in his contract that enables him to become a free agent at the end of the current season. However, the Citizens would have to blow their wage budget in order to pay his £57.2million-a-year salary [before taxes]. This equates to over £960,000-a-week and would make Messi easily the highest-paid Premier League player. Other big hitters included David De Gea on £350,000-a-week after signing his new deal at Manchester United and Mesut Ozil on £300,000-a-week at Arsenal.

However, neither of these two stars come close to nearing Messi’s wages – while the rest of the league are also playing catch-up. Kevin De Bruyne is said to be on £320,000-a-week at Manchester City while Alexis Sanchez earned £315,000-a-week, although the Chilean is currently on loan at Inter Milan. Paul Pogba is believed to be on £290,000-a-week, Anthony Martial £250,000 and Mohamed Salah £200,000, so Messi’s arrival would be sure to trigger a number of requests for a pay rise across the division. While fans will be dreaming of seeing the 32-year-old in the Premier League, it is more likely that Messi will use his pending free agency as leverage in negotiations. The Mail also claim Barca will have to assure Messi they will try and re-sign Neymar in the upcoming window after failing last summer.

Lionel Messi vs top Premier League earners Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – £200,000-a-week Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £200,000-a-week Anthony Martial (Manchester United) – £250,000-a-week Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – £290,000-a-week Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – £300,000-a-week Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United) – £315,000-a-week Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – £320,000-a-week David De Gea (Manchester United) – £350,000-a-week Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – £960,000-a-week *Figures all estimates based on compilation of reports

