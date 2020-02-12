Lionel Messi’s Barcelona follow Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey as transfer rumours swirl

Barcelona and Real Madrid were both sent crashing out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday evening.

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona were dumped out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night just hours after Real Madrid’s exit from the competition. Neither of La Liga’s two heavyweights are in the semi-finals for the first time in a decade.

Messi played the full 90 minutes against Athletic Bilbao and had the chance to put Barca into the final four in the 87th minute, only to see his shot one-on-one saved by legs of Unai Simon. And in the third minute of stoppage time, Inaki Williams struck the winner, rising to meet a cross and heading into the bottom corner to spark ecstasy inside San Mames and prevent extra time and penalties. Substitute Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati also went close for Barca but the visitors were made to pay for failing to take their chances, the 30-time winners of the cup dumped out before the semi-finals for the first time since 2009-10. Williams had missed a volley shortly before he headed in to put the pressure on Quique Setien, who has lost three of just seven matches since being named Barca boss.

Setien said afterwards: “Today everything went well apart from the result. We took a step forward in our play and I’m pleased with many things we did, I’m not only looking at the result.” Barca had beaten Bilbao in the Copa del Rey in 2017 and 2016 and have also managed triumphs over the Basque club in the finals in 2009, 2012 and 2015. The last time Barca failed to make at least the semi-finals, Real Madrid also failed to make the penultimate stage and have not done so again this term, seeing a 21-match unbeaten run ended by Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu. Martin Odegaard, on loan at Sociedad from Madrid, scored against his parent club early on but it was Alexander Isak’s first-half double that truly did the damage. Mikel Merino made it 4-1 after Marcelo’s effort and while Rodrygo and Nacho scored, the latter in stoppage time, Madrid could not muster an equaliser. Sociedad also had defender Ander Gorosabel sent off before Sergio Ramos saw a last-gasp chance to equalise with a header saved.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane said post-match: “We must congratulate the opponent and also accept losing. We don’t have to change anything. We have to keep working and fighting. “There are complicated games in the season and we have played against a rival that has deserved the victory. “We are not going to change anything we want to do. Losing is always painful and nobody likes it, but you have to accept it. “Elimination hurts, we have to tell the truth, we don’t like defeat, but we have a game on Sunday (at Osasuna) and we’re going to focus on it. “You have to recover from a big effort. We have to continue, there is no choice.” Bilbao and Sociedad join Granada and Segunda Division outfit Mirandes in the next round. Barca’s defeat, meanwhile, comes with speculation over Messi’s Barca future rife following a rift with sporting directoe Eric Abidal.

Abidal will remain in his role after a two-hour emergency meeting to discuss his future following comments criticising the squad’s performances under former boss Ernesto Valverde. He said: “A lot of players were not happy and did not work much and there was also a problem with internal communication.” Messi responded: “I honestly do not like to do this kind of thing but I think that everyone has to be responsible for their job and take responsibility for their decisions. “Players for what happens on the field, we are also the first to acknowledge when we don’t play well.