Lionel Messi’s Good Friend And Former Barcelona Star Could Move To US To Play In Major League Soccer

Former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas has said he would consider moving to the U.S. to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Fabregas, who currently plays for Monaco FC, recently organized a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. One of the fans asked him, “Would you ever consider a move to the USA to play in the MLS?”

To which, the 32-year-old midfielder responded, “Time will tell. I like the idea one day in a few years maybe.”

The Spaniard’s comments now could link him to Inter Miami as David Beckham’s team has been looking to make some marquee signings to boost the club’s profile and status. A lot of stars reportedly have been on Inter Miami’s radar including Manchester City midfielder David Silva, whose deal at Etihad is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season.

Inter Miami is also looking to sign one-time Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, who has just one year left on his current contract at Real Madrid.

Fabregas, who began his senior club career at Arsenal, was also asked to pick a current Arsenal player he wished he could play with now and why. Snubbing the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe, the former Chelsea star picked 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli.

During his three-year stint with FC Barcelona, Fabregas played under Pep Guardiola, who was also one of his two idols growing up and the other was Figo. With the likes of Fabregas, Messi, Xavi Hernadez, Pedro, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique to name a few, Barca was one of the most formidable sides during Guardiola’s reign.

When Fabregas was asked which player according to him deserved a Ballon d’Or award but never won, Fabregas took Iniesta’s name.

Having played for clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and now Monaco, Fabregas is now in the twilight years of his career, which has spanned for 17 years now. From 31 appearances for Monaco, the club he joined in 2019, Fabregas has netted just one goal.