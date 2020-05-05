 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Liquid move ‘Cain’ to strategic coach, ‘Tactical’ to ADC

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

Team Liquid announced two major changes Wednesday in the wake of a disappointing ninth-place finish in the 2020 LCS spring split.

Head coach Nu-ri “Cain” Jang will move to a strategic coaching position and Edward “Tactical” Ra will fill the starting AD Carry role vacated by Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng’s departure earlier this week.

Tactical has solid bonds with players Yong-in “CoreJJ” Jo and Eon-yeong “Impact” Jung.

“(Tactical)’s dedicated, he’s got a great relationship with Impact and with (CoreJJ), and his mechanics are solid,” Liquid CEO Steve Arhancet said. “He’s gonna grow as a player over time, and I’m just super excited to be able to do that with him.”

Liquid have begun a search for a new head coach for the June 13 start of the 2020 LCS summer split.

