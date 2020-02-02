Lisa Nandy demands ‘Empire’ is removed from OBE honours because it’s offensive

LABOUR leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has said references to the British Empire should be removed from the honours system because it “alienates” people who were oppressed by Britain in the past.

Lisa Nandy, who is currently an outsider in the Labour leadership contest, has said the word “Empire” needs to be removed because the term is offensive. She suggested Order of the British Empire should be changed to Order of British Excellence to be more inclusive, rather than “alienating” Britons from BAME backgrounds. The Wigan MP made the comments at a hustings in Bristol on Saturday and pointed to the example of poet Benjamin Zephaniah, who turned down an OBE in 2003 because it reminded him of “thousands of years of brutality” in Britain’s colonial past.

Ms Nandy said replacing ‘Empire’ with ‘excellence’ would “celebrate those who built us” rather than “alienate them”. She said: “It was Benjamin Zephaniah who balked at the prospect of accepting an OBE – the Order of the British Empire. “Why not a choice to provide the Order of British Excellence? “Why does the honours system, which should recognise the contribution of our people, shut people out, rather than bring people in?”

She added: “The self-confident, empowered country I will lead will be one that is different. “Where people like Benjamin Zephaniah can accept the Order of Excellence not reject the Order of the British Empire. “That celebrates those who built us not seeks to alienate them.” When rejecting his OBE in 2003, Mr Zephaniah said he rejected the honour because he was “profoundly anti-Empire”.

He said: “I get angry when I hear that word ‘empire’; it reminds me of slavery, it reminds of thousands of years of brutality, it reminds me of how my foremothers were raped and my forefathers brutalised. “Benjamin Zephaniah OBE – no way Mr Blair, no way Mrs Queen. I am profoundly anti-empire.” Links with the empire has long been a difficult issue but high profile black British recipients of Orders of the British Empire include: Sir Mo Farah, who was made a CBE in 2013 and later knighted in 2017, Linford Christie OBE, Floella Benjamin OBE, Ms Dynamite MBE and David Olusoga OBE. The term “Order of the British Empire” comprises five classes of appointment, including CBE (Commander of the British Empire), MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) and OBE (Officer of the British Empire).

The CBE is the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, followed by OBE and MBE. The final two awards are the most prestigious, which make people a Knight or a Dame. They are split into the Knight/Dame Grande Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (GBE) and Knight/Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE or DBE). King George V first established the Order of the British Empire in 1917, as a way of honouring civilians and servicemen for their contribution to the war effort.