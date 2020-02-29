LIVE – Coronavirus: the situation in France and around the world

The World Health Organization has raised the bar to the highest possible level.of the threat from the new coronavirus. WHO calledall countries still spared to prepare for the arrival of Covid-19, and warned:to believe oneself safe from the disease would be a “fatal error”. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres saidclaimed that it was not “No time to panic but to preparefully”.

South Korea. South Korean authorities have recorded three new deaths this Saturday, February 29, bringing the death toll from the epidemic in the country to 16. And 594 additional cases of contamination were recorded, the largest daily increase to date. With nearly 3,000 cases, South Korea is the second most affected country in the world by the epidemic, behind China.

Iran. According to BBC Persian radio, which cites hospital sources, at least 210

people died in Iran, mostly in Tehran or Qom. This assessment has been denied by the government. Tehran reported the death of eight infected people on Friday

among 143 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, reporting on

official 34 dead. A total of 388 people were infected, according to

authorities.

United States. Three separate cases of contamination of unknown origin were

confirmed in the United States. In this country, 62 infected patients have been identified

with no deaths to be deplored as President Donald Trump noted. “The press is in hysterical mode”, he said on Friday, claiming that some 35,000

people died of the flu every year in his country.

Elsewhere in the world. In Italy, the coronavirus has already contaminated

888 people, including 21 fatally. The country has become a platform for

dissemination of Covid-19. The Chinese authorities, they, published Saturday a balance sheet of 427 new

cases and 47 deaths, for a total of 79,251 cases and 2,835 deaths since onset

of the epidemic. In the rest of the world, the coronavirus has

contaminated more than 5,000 people and left more than 80 dead.