LIVE Wife and daughter of husband from Loon op Zand also infected | Interior

The GGD is now mapping who the wife and daughter have been in contact with. Mayor Hanne van Aart van Loon op Zand: “We maintain good contact with family members and sympathize with them. It is very annoying what the people involved experience and the concerns that this entails. We call on you to continue to respect the privacy of the family. “

The 56-year-old man was admitted to hospital on Wednesday. It was announced on Thursday that he is the first case of infection in our country. Last week he celebrated carnival in Tilburg. According to Tilburg mayor Theo Weterings, the man was not contagious when he celebrated the carnival and he is doing well.

The authorities indicate that there is no reason for additional measures.

Developments February 29

Result family members of Amsterdam woman

The man and the youngest child of the woman from Amsterdam who is infected with the corona virus are also infected. This has emerged from samples that the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has investigated, reports a spokesperson for RIVM. The two now also stay in home insulation. The two other children from the family are not infected, the GGD reports Saturday afternoon.

All contacts of the infected father and the youngest child are now also mapped and examined.

On Friday it was announced that the infected Amsterdam resident in Diemen is in home isolation. She had been in Lombardy (Northern Italy) and then received complaints. Her husband has also been to Lombardy. They camp in Diemen because their house is being rebuilt in Amsterdam.

As far as is known, there are now a total of six people in the Netherlands who are infected with the virus. It was first discovered by a man from Loon op Zand earlier this week. He too has contracted the infection in Lombardy. He is still staying in a hospital in Tilburg.

British-Iranian prisoner in Iranian cell infected with corona

A British-Iranian woman trapped in Iran has been infected with the new corona virus there. The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has reported that according to British media.

According to husband Richard, the prison refuses to confirm the infection, but he says he would be “surprised” if she is not sick. “There are enough symptoms and the authorities are reluctant to see that.”

Paris prohibits events of 5000 people in confined spaces

The French Health Minister, Olivier Véran, has banned meetings of more than 5,000 people in confined spaces as a precaution against the spread of the new corona virus. According to Véran, the country currently has 73 cases of infection, sixteen more than in the previous count. Two patients died and twelve healed.

Véran said that the government has no plans at this stage to cancel the municipal elections. They are scheduled for 15 and 22 March. The Paris half marathon will not take place on Sunday due to the virus.

Coronavirus is spreading in the German-Dutch border region

The number of coronavirus infections in the German region of Heinsberg, just over the border with Sittard, has exploded on Saturday. According to German broadcaster WDR, the virus has so far been found in 60 people. Among the infected people are also four children from a day care center, the regional administration announced. On Friday evening the counter was 37.

Heinsberg border region relaxes quarantine policy

The German region (Kreis) Heinsberg on the Limburg border, between Roermond and Brunssum, moderates quarantine policy immediately. Not everyone who has come into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus is, as usual, quarantined. Only people who have fallen ill since then have to quarantine and have themselves tested if necessary. With a few exceptions, others can continue with their work and other daily activities.

That was said by Stephan Pusch of Kreis Heinsberg on Saturday morning in a video message to the population. The reason is an infected employee at the Kreis itself. If everyone who had been in contact with her had to go home immediately and stay indoors for 14 days, then the entire Kreis board and the crisis team would have been down all that time, and that is not done, Pusch said.

No shaking hands for football or hockey matches

At the hockey and football club in Amsterdam’s IJburg district, no hands are shaken this weekend prior to the matches. The clubs take hygiene measures because a woman from the capital is infected with the corona virus. Last week, among other things, she had contact with children at the Laterna Magica primary school in IJburg as a ‘lice fluffer’.

The competitions and training of hockey club AHC IJburg and AFC IJburg will continue for the time being. “This until further notice from the municipality,” says chairman of the hockey club Christine Willems. As a precaution, the toilets contain disinfectant soap.

More Dutch people locked up in hotels Abu Dhabi

In the hotels closed in Abu Dhabi because of the corona virus there are a number of other Dutch people in addition to Dutch cyclists. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot say exactly how much it concerns.

“The embassy is in contact with a few Dutch people and they are still trying to find out if there are other Dutch people staying in the hotel with whom there has not been any contact,” said a spokesman for the ministry. It is not known whether these Dutch people have also been tested for the corona virus.

The riders and other team members of the cycling teams who are still trapped in a hotel in Abu Dhabi have undergone a test. The emirate’s Ministry of Health confirmed that 167 tests conducted had not shown any contamination. More results are expected in the coming hours. Until then, the riders and staff members remain in quarantine.

Up to now 80 to 100 Dutch people have been tested for corona

Up to now, between 80 and 100 Dutch people have been tested for the new corona virus. With the exception of the four known patients, all tests were negative, a RIVM spokesperson said Saturday morning.

Fire in Iran hospital

Residents of the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas have set fire to a hospital because people thought that coronavirus patients had been admitted there. Rumors circulated that the sick had been taken from another city to the clinic to be placed in quarantine. According to a spokeswoman for the hospital, these are lies, news channel al-Arabiya reports.

Number of South Korea infections above 3000

The number of people in South Korea infected with the corona virus has risen to well over 3,000 on Saturday. Health services reported 219 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Asian country to 3,150.

The authorities already announced 594 new cases earlier in the day. This is the strongest increase in the number of infections in a day since the virus first appeared in South Korea on 20 January.

Dead toll China is rising again

The daily number of deaths and new infections from the corona virus in China is rising again. Authorities report Saturday that 47 people died against 29 deaths the day before. So far, the lung virus has claimed 2835 lives in the Asian country.

Almost all deaths occurred in Hubei, the central Chinese province where the virus first appeared. One of the 47 people died in Beijing, the other in Henan province.