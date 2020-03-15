Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on target for Reds

Liverpool are now within three points of the Premier League title as they came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1. Callum Wilson had given the visitors the lead before first half strikes from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane got the job done ahead of the big clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Heading into the match the Reds had lost back-to-back games against Watford and Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp was keen to get his side back on track. That’s exactly what they did with an accomplished performance.

Joe Gomez felt as though he was fouled in the build up to Bournemouth’s opener after Wilson pushed the defender. He later tapped home from Jefferson Lerma’s pass.

Mane then bared down on goal after dispossessing, his poor pass then found Salah who finished brilliantly.

The former Southampton man then made amends when he burst through on goal and curled the ball around Aaron Ramsdale.