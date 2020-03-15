Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on target for Reds

Liverpool got back to winning ways against Bournemouth.
Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth
Line-ups
Preview
Liverpool are now within three points of the Premier League title as they came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1. Callum Wilson had given the visitors the lead before first half strikes from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane got the job done ahead of the big clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
Heading into the match the Reds had lost back-to-back games against Watford and Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp was keen to get his side back on track. That’s exactly what they did with an accomplished performance.
Joe Gomez felt as though he was fouled in the build up to Bournemouth’s opener after Wilson pushed the defender. He later tapped home from Jefferson Lerma’s pass.
Mane then bared down on goal after dispossessing, his poor pass then found Salah who finished brilliantly.
The former Southampton man then made amends when he burst through on goal and curled the ball around Aaron Ramsdale.
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Lonergan, Keita, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Williams.
Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Smith, L Cook, Billing, Lerma, Fraser, Stanislas, C Wilson.
The European champions have been dealt a major blow in the build up to this game though, with Alisson ruled out with a hip injury.
He will also miss Wednesday’s contest meaning Adrian will take his place between the sticks.
Klopp is expected to bring the big guns back in who were rested against Chelsea, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Gini Wijandlum, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all set to start.
As for Bournemouth, the Cherries are in desperate need of some points as they currently occupy 18th place.
Eddie Howe’s side have plummeted down the table in the last few months but have shown signs of spirit in recent weeks, picking up a crucial win over Aston Villa before drawing against Chelsea last time out.