Liverpool beating Man Utd proves title race is over, Jurgen Klopp’s men are unstoppable

In points terms all Premier League wins are equal but some are more equal than others for Liverpool in their regal procession to the title.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah gave the champions-elect victory for the 21st time in 22 league games on Sunday but it will have given them particular pleasure to have put away Manchester United – the only team to have taken a point off them this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s record against Liverpool’s arch-rivals is modest but victory No 2 in nine attempts was a sweet one. They had to hold on a little unsteadily at the end as a spirited – if limited – Manchester United gave it a lash to try to pull back van Dijk’s first half goal but Salah’s injury time breakaway settled matters to the deep satisfaction of an Anfield crowd who prize this one scalp above all others. If the immediate upshot was a poke in the ribs to their north-west neighbours, the bigger picture is a 16-point lead with a game in hand in what is erroneously called a title race. It’s over. The choruses of ‘we’re gonna win the league’ from the stands at the final whistle’ were neither arrogant, nor tempting fate, they were merely statements of the obvious.

Liverpool are unstoppable from this position. Watching the red machine hum and whirr at Anfield, there is a certain inevitability to the outcome. They expect, the crowd expect, even the opposition must expect Liverpool to win. They could have handed United a real hiding on Sunday. There were periods in which the gulf in class was almost embarrassing. Van Dijk’s header, from a 14th minute corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold, threatened an avalanche with Liverpool over-running the visitors – particularly down the left.

They had the ball in the net twice more in the first half. Roberto Firmino’s effort was ruled out after a VAR intervention when van Dijk was ruled to have barged United goalkeeper David De Gea in the build-up and Georginio Wijnaldum was denied by an offside flag after a pass from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. But Andreas Pereira was inches away from an unexpected equaliser just before the break after Aaron Wan-Bissaka found space at the far post. The opening to the second half was even more one-sided with Salah fluffing one good chance and De Gea deflecting a shot from the excellent Jordan Henderson onto the post. The chances kept coming with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to opt for a three-man defence, deploying two left-backs in Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams in an attempt to stop the supply line of Alexander-Arnold, less than effective in stopping the wave.