Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticised for Anfield decision during FA Cup replay

Jurgen Klopp didn’t attend Liverpool’s FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp caused controversy after he gave his players time off instead of playing in Tuesday night’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury, but Alan Shearer wasn’t happy that the man himself didn’t appear at Anfield.

Klopp watched the game from a stream while in Germany with his family. The Reds boss instead allowed Neil Critchley to take charge of the game, with no first-team members selected in the squad. Critchley played members of the youth team in the game, just as he did against Aston Villa in the League Cup. On that occasion, Klopp and the first-team were in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup, which they won.

But after drawing with Shrewsbury in the first-leg of the FA Cup fourth-round, Klopp declared he would again be handing over responsibility to Critchley for the replay at Anfield. With Liverpool currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League, many have excused Klopp for wanting to give his players some well-deserved time off. But others believed he was making a mockery of the competition by refusing to field his strongest team. Then, when it came time for the game itself, some were left disappointed by the fact Klopp wasn’t even in the country.

Speaking on BBC’s coverage of Newcastle’s FA Cup tie with Oxford, Shearer claimed that the German should have at least been in attendance to show his support. “I understand his point in terms of his players having a break that they were told they were going to have,” he said. “He is the manager of that football club, he can put whatever team he wants out to try and get the result. “What doesn’t sit easy with me is that he is the manager, for me he should be there at the ground this evening giving the support to those young players that he’s picked.