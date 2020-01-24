Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why Reds stars sometimes get ‘angry’ with him

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he still manages to get on his players’ nerves.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his Liverpool players still get angry at him if he gives them the hairdryer treatment. The Reds have really come into their own under Klopp in the last season-and-a-half, in which they’ve become arguably the best team in the world.

The Merseysiders lifted the Champions League trophy last June and narrowly missed out on ending their long wait to win the league title. That near 30-year wait, however, looks like coming to an end this season as the Reds are a staggering 14 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool’s stellar form – which has so far seen them avoid defeat this season – has put smiles on the faces of both fans and players. It hasn’t, however, stopped Klopp from giving his troops an earful from the sidelines when things aren’t going exactly to plan.

And the German has admitted has moaning from the touchline hasn’t been entirely well-received by his players. “Yes,” he said when asked if he shouts at his troops as much as he used to. “Maybe not the same things, although I haven’t written down what I was saying four years ago. “The players for sure are sometimes angry with me because I shout at them in the way I do. “I’ve said a couple of times I’m pretty lively still, not as lively as I was when I was younger but still lively!” DON’T MISS Man Utd made Bruno Fernandes decision because of Barcelona Man Utd eye Premier League star amid transfer promise Jesse Lingard may want to leave Man Utd because of potential signing

Liverpool have been in remarkable form this season, winning all but one of their 21 league matches and claiming the FIFA Club World Cup last month. And Klopp admits his players have well and truly exceeded the expectations he had when joined the club in October 2015. He said: “I don’t expect from the boys what we did in the last few years. We tried to build on what we did the year before and make the next step. “I realised on Saturday I was in the same meeting room in the hotel as it was before my first game against Tottenham. It was like I was in a time machine – nothing had changed. But the team has changed, obviously.

“We’ve tried to do it piece by piece. It’s our way to play, I have no idea how long it usually takes. Maybe it took too long or we were there in time. “We played well last season, and the season before I was happy, to be honest. We played a lot of good football games, but it’s not just about the game, it’s about how you can build the character for these boys to become they are. “It can be about having defeats, and we had massive defeats. Getting a proper knock and not staying down and getting up again. It’s all character building. That’s how we did it. I couldn’t write a book about it, we just try to develop every day, sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t.” Liverpool will be back in action on Sunday afternoon, welcoming their bitter rivals Manchester United to Anfield.

