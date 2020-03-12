Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has Mohamed Salah omen to ease Atletico Madrid preparation

Liverpool take on Bournemouth in Premier League action on Saturday and will need Mohamed Salah to be back to his best.

Liverpool will be optimistic that Mohamed Salah is the man to steer them out of their mini-crisis when the Cherries visit Anfield in Premier League action. The Reds have lost back-to-back matches in all competitions and are in need of three points ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League second leg with Atletico Madrid.

The league leaders are just four wins away from their first ever Premier League title and Jurgen Klopp will not want to drag out their crowning moment. While Liverpool have had their fair share of luck this season it now seems like everything is going against them. One thing that does bode well for them heading into the weekend, is Salah’s impeccable goalscoring record against Bournemouth. The Egyptian has seven goals in five appearances against Eddie Howe’s side and will be looking to bolster his stats against the Premier League strugglers. JUST IN: Liverpool may have finally found their Nabil Fekir who could save Jurgen Klopp millions

It’s a run that started way back in December 2017 when the Reds won 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium. Salah scored a superb solo goal in the first half, cutting in from the right and curling the ball home. In the return fixture Bournemouth were handed another lesson as Salah scored a brilliant header to lob Asmir Begovic. It was a goal that indicated just how confident the former Chelsea player was in his first full season back in England. DON’T MISS Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in classy gesture for Abdoulaye Doucoure after Watford defeat Liverpool summer transfer shortlist taking shape as fresh Jurgen Klopp strategy emerges Liverpool plot £44m Atletico Madrid transfer raid amid Champions League tension

He would go on to win the Premier League Golden Boot with 32 goals, the most ever scored in a 38-game season. In December 2018, he would come back to haunt them all over again and this time worse than ever before. Salah struck a hat-trick in another 4-0 win and the goal to seal his treble was the best of the lot. Latching onto Steve Cook’s lapse in concentration at the back, Salah tormented Begovic again, rounding him twice to score in front of the travelling fans. In March of last year, it was the same result as the previous season as Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners at Anfield and again Salah was on the scoresheet.