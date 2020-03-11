Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp launches stunning coronavirus rant as he hits out at reporter

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was not happy with a reporter who asked him about coronavirus.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was angered by a journalist who asked his opinion about coronavirus following the Reds’ 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup last night.

The coronavirus could have a serious effect on the remainder of the Premier League season in which Liverpool are on course to win a maiden title. League officials have drawn up contingency plans to play the remaining matches behind closed doors should the government implement a blanket ban on mass-attended events. That means the Reds could theoretically lift the trophy in front of an empty Anfield. But Klopp fumed when asked his option on the deadly disease which is quickly spreading around the world. “What I don’t like in life is that a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important,” said Klopp.

“I don’t understand that. I really don’t understand it, if I asked you, you are in exactly the same role as I am. “So it’s not important what famous people say. We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge, like me, talking about something. “People with knowledge will talk about it and tell people to do this, do that, and everything will be fine, or not. “Not football managers, I don’t understand that. Politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave.

“I’m concerned like everyone else. I live on this planet and I want it to be safe and healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely. But my opinion on coronavirus is not important.” In contrast Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was willing to discuss the topic and he expressed his concerns. “As a manager, yes. As a father, yes. As a husband, yes,” he said. “I think we are all in the same boat as that is concerned.