Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lifts lid on ‘strange’ win and three half-time changes he made

Liverpool continued their march towards the Premier League title with a 4-0 win over Southampton.

Liverpool moved 22 points clear in the Premier League with a 4-0 win against Southampton but Jurgen Klopp admitted the scoreline flattered his side. The Reds took 47 minutes to make their first breakthrough as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted.

Jordan Henderson then made it 2-0 before Mohamed Salah scored twice to make it an emphatic victory for Liverpool. Klopp gave credit to Southampton in making it difficult for his side in the first half at Anfield. He said: “The readiness to improve in the game and learn from the game [is what we had to do to win]. “The set-up of Southampton I could not give more credit to. What a strange result in the end. It’s deserved because we score the goal but what a team.

“They had too many shots on target and we had to change in the second half. That helped massively and when we are rolling it’s difficult to stop. “Even when it was 4-0 Southampton did not stop and I have so much respect for that.” Klopp also opened up on making a few changes at half-time to help his side overcome the Saints. He added: “We had to change two or three things (at half-time) and most importantly we had to change the involvement of Fabinho. And then we started rolling.

“The first half – I want to say wow, what a team Southampton is. “I am so long in football and I’ve never seen a turnaround like that (from their poor start to the season). “Their set-up causes you constant problems and defensively very good.” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also opened up on the win after the match. “I’m enjoying this season, we’ve put in some really good performances,” he said.

“Everybody is enjoying their football but it’s also about the work ethic and giving everything for each other – and that’s the most important thing to me. “Just give everything you can for your teammates, which we have been doing. If you do that then you get your rewards at the end. “For us, we just need to continue that, give everything we can right until the end of the season and then see where we are. “It’s always nice to get a goal, especially at Anfield of course. But the most important thing was the three points of course.