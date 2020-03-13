Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp regrets explosive celebration in front of assistant referee

Jurgen Klopp let his emotions get the better of him as Liverpool beat Bournemouth.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was wrong to celebrate in the face of the assistant referee after his side levelled against Bournemouth. The German lost his rag after the Cherries took the lead at Anfield through Callum Wilson.

Joe Gomez was in possession of the ball when he was dispossessed by Wilson, who appeared to shove the defender. The England international striker then finished a move after latching onto the end of Jefferson Lerma’s pass. Klopp was left furious and walked towards the fourth official shouting “Wow.” Many expected the goal to be ruled out, but it stood as Klopp fired up the home crowd. JUST IN: Liverpool may have finally found their Nabil Fekir who could save Jurgen Klopp millions

Liverpool responded well, with Mohamed Salah levelling things up shortly afterwards. That prompted Klopp to shout in the face of the assistant referee as part of his celebrations. It’s something he later claimed he regretted, speaking after the match with Liverpool now three wins from sealing the Premier League title. “The first goal was, from my point of view, 100 per cent a foul, nothing else. The ref doesn’t see it,” he said. DON’T MISS Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp backed to snub star for rest of season after Chelsea defeat Liverpool decide Philippe Coutinho is transfer target if Barcelona flop leaves Bayern Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in classy gesture for Abdoulaye Doucoure after Watford defeat

“I did it. Now I wouldn’t do it. But how is that possible that someone looks at it and doesn’t do anything about it. “VAR hides behind the phrase, not clear and obvious. It makes no sense. “We wanted to fight back before the game so then we had to fight, really back and put them under pressure.” While Rio Ferdinand was impressed with the way Liverpool turned things around, he couldn’t help but call into question their shaky backline which was part of the problem for the Wilson goal.