Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells Reds fans to get ready to party after ‘b****** virus’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wanst all the fans to party with the team following the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy after a 5-3 win against Chelsea at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp told fans to get ready to party once the coronavirus crisis is over. Reds captain Jordan Henderson and his team-mates had to lift the trophy in an empty stadium because of COVID-19.

Liverpool won the title earlier than any other team in history with seven games to spare. And Klopp said he wants to thank all fans for their support on the journey to the club’s first title in 30 years. Klopp said on Sky Sports: “If you cannot see that we do this for you then I cannot help you, really. “Five years ago I asked you to change from doubters to believers. “I asked and you did it. You made us champions. Thank you very much.

“We should all celebrate. Drink what you want but you have you to prepare for a party when this b******t virus is gone. “Then we will have a party all together. Make sure you are ready then.” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson opened up on what it meant for him to win the Premier League as well. He said: “Winning the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid.

“That’s why you join Liverpool, you want to win trophies, the expectations are so high. “When you come as a young player it was so difficult, but it has been a process, a journey that doesn’t happen overnight. “It’s been five years since the gaffer came in and every single player has been a part of that journey.” He added: “To get 97 points last year and not win was hard to take.