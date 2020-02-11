Liverpool fans have been proven wrong by one player claims former Reds midfielder

Liverpool are running away with the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has proved fans wrong who doubted him, claims former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison. Henderson is the favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award this season. However, it was not long ago that the former Sunderland man was doubted by large parts of the Liverpool support.

Hutchison claims a lot of that criticism was because Henderson replaced Steven Gerrard as Liverpool skipper. However, the pundit says the 29-year-old has now proven his true value to the Anfield club this season. “I think a lot of those Liverpool fans that criticised Jordan Henderson will be eating humble pie,” Hutchison told Premier League Productions. “It was probably the fact that they lost Steven Gerrard, an iconic captain, and then obviously Jordan took over and you thought ‘He’s never going to fill his boots’, the standard of player Stevie G was, one of the best in their history.

“But what he’s done, his attributes he just ticks them off every single week. “Whether he’s a leader, whether he demands more from the players, he’s a dream for a manager, when Jurgen Klopp delivers the instructions before the game he then goes onto the pitch and carries those instructions out, he’s getting his goal, he’s getting his assists and what he does when he drives the team on, he’s been the perfect captain this season.” Henderson scored the second goal in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. Klopp’s side are now 22 points clear at the top of the table, needing just 18 more to secure the title. Liverpool news LIVE: Jurgen Klopp transfer committee identifies Man Utd and Tottenham duo [BLOG]

And Henderson admits he is thoroughly enjoying the campaign so far. “I’m enjoying this season, we’ve put in some really good performances,” Henderson told Liverpoolfc.com. ”Everybody is enjoying their football but it’s also about the work ethic and giving everything for each other – and that’s the most important thing to me. “Just give everything you can for your teammates, which we have been doing. If you do that then you get your rewards at the end.