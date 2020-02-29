Liverpool fans make Kevin De Bruyne transfer demand after Man City Champions League ban

Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for two seasons.

Liverpool fans have called on Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Kevin de Bruyne following the news of Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competition. On Friday night, UEFA announced they’d handed City a two-year ban for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. The European football governing body have also handed City a £25million fine for their breach of the rules.

The ban means the defending Premier League champions will miss next season’s Champions League tournament, regardless of if they win this year’s competition. News of City’s suspension, which they plan to appeal, has cast doubt over the futures of their manager Pep Guardiola and several of their players. One of the players who could leave the Etihad following the suspension is the club’s midfield maestro De Bruyne, who has undoubtedly been the best player in the Premier League for the last two seasons. Liverpool fans are eager to see the Belgium international swap Manchester for Merseyside, and immediately expressed that desire shorty after the announcement of City’s suspension.

“Bid for de bruyne straight away,” one Reds fan tweeted upon seeing the news of City’s ban. Another said: “KDB gonna want European ball, FYI. @LFC.” One Kopite wrote: “@LFC ANNOUNCE KEVIN DE BRUYNE.” “KDB to Liverpool?” asked one follower of the Merseyside club. “Maybe yessssss.” One fan wrote: “KDB2020 Welcome to #LFC Kevin De Bruyne,” wrote one of the Anfield faithful. “#YNWA.” “Get kdb now @LFC,” said another.

One fan even went as far as to send a welcome message to ‘KDB’, tweeting: “Welcome to Liverpool Kevin de Bruyne.” “A cheeky bid for KDB, @LFC please?” asked another supporter of the Merseyside club. Full UEFA statement on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competition “UEFA takes note of the decision of the independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body [CFCB], issued today, which included the following summary of its content and effect to be announced as required by the Procedural Rules governing the CFCB: “Following a hearing held on 22 January 2020 the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body [CFCB], chaired by José da Cunha Rodrigues, has today notified Manchester City Football Club of the final decision on the case which was referred by the CFCB Chief Investigator.

“The Adjudicatory Chamber, having considered all the evidence, has found that Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016. “The Adjudicatory Chamber has also found that in breach of the regulations the Club failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB. “The Adjudicatory Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club directing that it shall be excluded from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons [ie. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons] and pay a fine of €30m. “The decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS]. If Manchester City Football Club exercises that right the full reasoned decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber will not be published prior to publication of the final award by the CAS.

“As noted by the Adjudicatory Chamber, the club has the right to appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Therefore, UEFA will not be commenting further on this decision at this stage.” Manchester City statement in response to UEFA’s two-year sanction “Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. “The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

“In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun. “The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling. “Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. “With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”

