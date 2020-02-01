Liverpool fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Mohamed Salah goal against Man Utd

Liverpool supporters have taken a swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo following Mohamed Salah’s goal.

Liverpool fans have trolled Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo after Mohamed Salah’s winner. Salah completed the Reds’ 2-0 triumph over rivals United at Anfield during the third minute of stoppage time and then took his shirt off, a lot like Ronaldo’s signature celebration.

Some of the Kop faithful took to Twitter to claim that their star forward did it better than the Juventus superstar as he stood in front of the Anfield crowd in his impressively ripped physique. One fan tweeted: “Ronaldo eat your heart out!” Another wrote: “Salah did a Ronaldo there.” A third fan claimed Salah is actually better than Ronaldo: “Mo Salah is bigger than Ronaldo.”

Whereas someone else claimed that the Egyptian has a more impressive physique than the Portuguese legend: “Salah lowkey has a better physique than peak Ronaldo.” Salah scored his 15th goal in 29 matches in all competitions this season and tied with team-mate Sadio Mane as Liverpool’s joint top scorers in the Premier League.

Even though the 27-year-old scored the winner for Jurgen Klopp’s team, it was Jordan Henderson who was named as Man of the Match with a brilliant performance against United. Henderson told Sky Sports after the game: “There are a lot of games left. We’ve taken it game-by-game for a long time now and it’s put us in good stead so there’s no need to change. “The crowd were unbelievable again today but for us as players, it’s the next game and the next challenge. “The Premier League is tough, there are some tough teams, Man Utd played well at times today but overall, I felt we deserved the three points.

“1-0 is a dangerous scoreline, we know that from the Spurs game. I feel as though we should have killed the game off earlier with the chances that we had but we kept going, defended well and managed to get the second. “It is special and we’re enjoying our football but you’ve got to stay hungry, keep learning, keep wanting more and this group of players wants to do that. “The manager’s on us all the time to improve and we know that we can. It’s about every single day, keep going until the end of the season.” Liverpool are still undefeated and are first in the Premier League with 16 points separating them from second-placed Manchester City.

