Liverpool fans troll Man Utd star Harry Maguire after Virgil van Dijk goal

Liverpool fans took to social media to troll Manchester United star Harry Maguire.

Liverpool fans took to social media to troll Manchester United ace Harry Maguire after Virgil van Dijk beat the defender in the air to give the Reds a 1-0 lead in their Premier League clash. Van Dijk got away from Bandon Williams and leapt above Maguire before heading home against United at Anfield on Sunday.

United paid £80m for Maguire in the summer, breaking the record Liverpool set when signing Van Dijk from Southampton. Since becoming the then-most expensive defender of all time, Van Dijk has become arguably the best centre-back in the world. Maguire has impressed at United, however, the England international has failed to have the same impact as Van Dijk at Liverpool. And Reds fans trolled Maguire and United after Van Dijk’s goal on Sunday.

One Liverpool fan wrote on Twitter: “Maguire showing why he is worth more than van dijk there…” Another said: “MY KING! VIRGIL VAN DIJK. Harry Maguire couldn’t even beat him in the air hahahahaha.” “Van Dijk showing Maguire the levels,” a fellow fan said. Another Liverpool supporter said: “Van Dijk jumping over Maguire to get that header in is just poetic.”

“Maguire Vs Van Dijk – only one winner ladies and gentlemen,” agreed another. Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash against United, Van Dijk insisted he wasn’t bothered about Maguire breaking his record as the most expensive defender in the world. “No, good luck to him,” he said. “There was always going to be a time when that was going to change, because that’s the market.