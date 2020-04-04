Liverpool furlough some non-playing staff as talks over…

Liverpool have announced they have placed some non-playing staff on furlough as the Premier League remains suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The PA news agency understands around 200 staff, whose work is effectively idle during football’s suspension, have been furloughed.

The announcement comes as Premier League clubs are meeting with representatives of players and managers to discuss possible wage cuts for first-team staff.

#LFC is continuing to deal with a range of challenges caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to update supporters on the progress that has been made to date. https://t.co/0QAiCSVDv6 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 4, 2020

A Liverpool club statement said: “The club have confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged.

“Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended.”

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been at the forefront of talks between Premier League club captains on a co-ordinated player response in terms of wage cuts.

Additionally, Liverpool’s first-team players have been in discussions with the club from the beginning of the Premier League suspension to ensure the club’s staff are not financially hurt by the situation.

The statement added: “Even prior to the decision on staff furloughing, there was a collective commitment at senior levels of the club – on and off the pitch – with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis.

“There is ongoing active engagement about the topic of salary deductions during the period matches are not being played to schedule. These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing.”

Liverpool’s announcement follows those from Newcastle, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich on the furloughing of staff.

Tottenham, in particular, received criticism for their decision, with former striker Gary Lineker and fan group Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust speaking out.

THFC and the COVID-19 crisis: THST comment 👇https://t.co/lcDhVU3Apj — THST (@THSTOfficial) April 2, 2020

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and Brighton counterpart Graham Potter have both taken voluntary wage cuts.

Talks between the Premier League, Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and League Managers’ Association (LMA) on potential wage cuts are taking place on Saturday.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has backed players and managers to “do the right thing” by taking a pay cut.

“A lot of footballers, past and present, have got a huge conscience about what we do and doing the right thing,” Wilder told the BBC’s Football Focus programme.

“I am sure we will do the right thing through the PFA for the players, the LMA who look after the managers, the Premier League, EFL and FA, they will always do the right thing.”

On-loan Newcastle defender Danny Rose would have “no problem” contributing a portion of his wages to those fighting the outbreak.

“We’re all keen to make something happen,” Rose said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I can only speak for myself but I would have no problems whatsoever contributing some of my wages to people who are fighting this on the front line and to people who have been affected by what’s happening at the minute.”

On Friday, North Middlesex University Hospital identified Rose as the individual behind a £19,000 donation to hospital funds.

But Rose said he felt Premier League players were being unfairly pressured to take action after Health Secretary Matt Hancock singled them out on Thursday.

Our super sleuths have scoured the evidence and identified that @SpursOfficial’s amazing Danny Rose is our incredibly generous mystery donor.😍

Here he is saying a *huge thankyou* to NorthMid and other NHS heroes.

And wash your hands, stay indoors, and help the NHS stay safe. pic.twitter.com/wFCRIgQY3T — North Mid Hospital (@NorthMidNHS) April 3, 2020

“We sort of feel our backs are against the wall,” Rose added. “Conversations were being had before people outside of football were commenting.

“I’ve been on the phone to Jordan Henderson and he’s working so hard to come up with something.

“It was just not needed for people who are not involved in football to tell footballers what they should do with their money. I found that so bizarre.”

On Saturday, Burnley said they would face a £50million shortfall if the Premier League season could not be completed.

The Clarets said this was a result of £5million in lost matchday revenue – a shortfall which would remain if the season was completed behind closed doors – as well as a £45million in lost broadcasting revenue. The club suggested the amount could be as high as £100million for some other clubs.