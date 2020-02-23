Liverpool have unearthed three gems that can save Jurgen Klopp millions in transfer market

Express Sport takes a look at three Liverpool youngsters who are slowly working their way into the first-team set-up.

Neco Williams

Curtis Jones

Ki-Jana Hoever

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a host of emerging academy prospects that are giving him food for thought. Neil Critchley managed the Under-23 side to victory in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury on Tuesday to offer supporters a glimpse of the future but there were three players in particular that continued to build on the impressions they have already made at Anfield and Melwood.

With a number of first-team players set to move on in the summer, Klopp is having to think outside the box when it comes to bolstering his options. He has already made it clear that he will not spend for the sake of it and any potential arrivals will have to have the right profile. It’s a verdict that suggests more opportunities are going to arise for the club’s academy stars, with many of those already making appearances this season in the FA Cup. Based on what he’s seen so far, Klopp will be rubbing his hands together at the prospect of saving millions in the market on extra squad depth. JUST IN: Lionel Messi in training ground bust-up with Barcelona team-mate amid Eric Abidal row

Neco Williams The right-back has made a serious case with three man-of-the-match performances this season against Arsenal (Carabao Cup) and Shrewsbury (twice in FA Cup). Liverpool are in need of a back-up right-back with Nathaniel Clyne set to leave the club in the summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the perfect role model for Williams having made the step up from the academy himself. Williams’ emergence will allow Joe Gomez to focus primarily on playing centre-back when Alexander-Arnold requires rest. It will save the club the hassle of forking out money for a deputy right-back, something that may have proved difficult when there is no guarantee of game time. DON’T MISS Gary Neville explains ‘big problem’ that Man Utd chief Ed Woodward and Glazers must solve Liverpool chief Michael Edwards may finally have been shown up by one transfer deal Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consulted Cristiano Ronaldo about Bruno Fernandes

Curtis Jones Jones looks like a future Liverpool captain in the making and has already stamped his mark on the club with his stunning winner against Everton in the FA Cup. With Adam Lallana heading for the exit door, an extra body will be required in midfield. Jones has the quality to play in multiple midfield roles and is a boyhood Liverpool fan. It looks increasingly likely that he has a big future at the club, with Klopp willing to hand him opportunities immediately.

Ki-Jana Hoever The young Dutchman looks a real payer and is equally comfortable at both centre-back and right-back. He demonstrated his confidence on his first-team debut against Wolves in the FA Cup last season, when he carried the ball out from the back under pressure. Klopp was said to be impressed with him when he was called up to train with the first-team squad in December 2018. With Dejan Lovren likely to move on in the summer, there is no reason why Hoever can’t come in as the fourth choice centre-back. He is only going to get better learning from the likes of compatriot Virgil van Dijk, while continuing to play for the academy.

