Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher singles out ‘brilliant’ Chelsea star after FA Cup clash

Chelsea beat Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup and afterwards Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher singled out one Blues star for putting in a ‘brilliant’ performance.

Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night and after the final whistle of the FA Cup clash Reds’ legend, Jamie Carragher, praised Billy Gilmour for his “brilliant” performance. The 18-year-old was only making his sixth first-team appearance of his career for Chelsea but the youngster didn’t seem out of place playing against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Gilmour picked up the man of the match award at the final whistle in a game that marked Liverpool’s third loss in their last four games. However, Carragher was quick to praise the young midfielder after the game for an impressive performance against Liverpool. “Disappointing result for the Reds, but a much better performance than Watford,” Carragher tweeted. “Chelsea deserved their win & Billy Gilmour was brilliant!

“Bournemouth at home last season gave the team a lift after a run of poor results, same again Saturday please!” Chelsea took the lead after 13 minutes thanks to a goalkeeping error from Adrian. Blues winger Willian took a speculative shot from 20 yards out which the Spanish keeper then somehow managed to fumble into the back of his net.

Chelsea’s second then came from a piece of individual brilliance from Ross Barkley. The former Everton player picked up the ball from inside his own half and after ghosting past Fabinho rifled the shot into the back of the net from the edge of the box. But it was Gilmour who Jermaine Jenas thought was the best player on the pitch last night. “There have been a lot of good performances but I have been so impressed by this young lad,” he said. “He’s had such a calm head and he’s not given the ball away all night.