Liverpool news LIVE: Jurgen Klopp makes £17m transfer U-turn, Shrewsbury team news latest

Willian and Pedro replacements Chelsea have an audacious plan to replace wingers Willian and Pedro. That’s according to the Daily Star, who claim Frank Lampard wants Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho at Stamford Bridge next season. Werner, 23, has scored 25 goals in 28 appearances for the Bundesliga challengers this season and is expected to cost somewhere in the region of £60million. Sancho, meanwhile, is another name on the wish list having bagged 15 goals in 27 games for Borussia Dortmund in 2019/20 campaign. His signature will cost a great deal more with Jan Aage Fjortoft claiming Dortmund want £126m for his signature.

Dortmund transfer abandoned Liverpool were close to signing Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro during the summer transfer window, say the Independent. But, after deciding to rely on their current crop of players, Jurgen Klopp decided not to pursue the deal in the end. The club decided to cancel the deal, instead placing their faith in the versatile James Milner. Dortmund were willing to let Guerreiro leave for around £17million; a reasonable fee given today’s obscene transfer fees. The left-back would also only command a £60,000-a-week salary, which would place him toward the bottom half of the club’s payroll table.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson contracts Liverpool are eager to tie up new contracts for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. Van Dijk’s £200,000 per week deal still has over three years left to run but Reds chiefs want to reward and extend his stay beyond June 2023. It’s a similar story for Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson and his 90,000 per week contract, which runs until 2024. The Independent claim Liverpool are looking to hold negotiations with the defensive pair and could make the Dutchman their top earner – overtaking Mohamed Salah.

Kylian Mbappe latest Real Madrid believe they have an advantage over Liverpool in the race to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid have long admired Mbappe, with interest in the 21-year-old dating back to his time as a teenager at Monaco. And now Spanish newspaper Marca say Los Blancos believe they have an advantage in the race to sign Mbappe because of Zinedine Zidane. Mbappe, like many French footballers, grew up idolising the current Real Madrid manager and Real thinks the forward dreams of playing under his childhood hero, which could swing the pendulum their way.

Predicted XI Neil Critchley has revealed Liverpool have some injury doubts as the Under-23s prepare to face Shrewsbury tonight. First-team manager Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed neither he and his senior players will not be present for the FA Cup replay, handing the Reds youngsters a chance to impress. “Yasser Larouci came off last week (for U23s) we have today and tomorrow and we’ll find out the latest at a meeting today,” said Critchley. “Hopefully he makes it, if he doesn’t it provides opportunity for one or two others. “Other than Yasser no that’s it. I could mention names but most of you probably don’t know who they are!” (4-3-3): Kelleher; Williams, Hoever, Van den Berg, Larouci; Chirivella, Clarkson, Jones; Elliott, Miller, Hardy

Emergency transfer Barcelona will be allowed to complete an emergency transfer to replace the injured Ousmane Dembele. But there are quite a few conditions that will limit their options. With Luis Suarez and Dembele both sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, Barcelona have just three fit forwards in Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati. Marca claim that La Liga rules will enable them to bring a striker but laws mean the addition should be no longer than five months and can only be signed from within Spain. Barcelona have 20 days from the confirmation of the injury to lodge their intentions and 15 days from when they receive official approval from the medical committee. Marca claim the three most likely options for Barcelona will be Cristhian Stuani, Willian Jose and Loren Moron.

Wanted: Mauricio Pochettino Mauricio Pochettino is a wanted man. The former Tottenham manager has been out of work since being replaced by Jose Mourinho in north London – but he’s got options. Manchester United have previously been linked with the Argentine tactician but they have strong competition from La Liga. The Telegraph claim Atletico are looking to bring Pochettino to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium should they decide to axe Diego Simeone this summer.

James Maddison latest James Maddison has been backed to stay at Leicester for another couple of years – which may help Manchester United’s chances of signing him. Express Sport understands United are keen on signing England international Maddison. The 23-year-old has also been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester City. But Nicol reckons United could firmly be in the running for the former Norwich man if they can progress themselves on the pitch over that time. “I think so [Maddison will stay at Leicester beyond the summer],” the pundit told ESPN FC. “And so if he waits a couple of years then things might change, certainly not just at those two clubs you mentioned but if Manchester United can step up in the next couple of seasons, maybe that’s a place he could go as well.”

