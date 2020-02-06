Liverpool pile misery on Man Utd after Man City loss by surpassing treble team at West Ham

Liverpool beat West Ham 2-0 to go 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool piled yet more misery on Manchester United on Wednesday night after they won their 23rd Premier League game of the season against West Ham. United only won 22 in the league throughout their 1999 treble-winning campaign.

Champions-elect Liverpool have been brilliant this season and have only dropped points, incidentally, to United in a 1-1 draw back in October. But they’ve won their other 23 games with relative ease and look on course to win a first ever Premier League title. United, however, are in fifth and are struggling to get into the Champions League spots. KEY STORY: Man Utd make £118m striker top transfer target but deal hinges on Ed Woodward decision

Liverpool beat United 2-0 earlier this month to avenge their only draw this season thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. United's 1998/99 season was the most successful in their history, as they won the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League. But Liverpool were able to pass their win tally in the league this evening by beating West Ham, made all the more remarkable by the fact it's only January.

Jurgen Klopp was happy with the win over West Ham, in which Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored. “We don’t feel like it is already done. I promise,” he said. “We could have done a lot of things better but there was only one team who deserved to win. “We could have passed better, defended better. Who cares? These players played outstanding football so often, it was a normal performance.

“We never had 100% rhythm, it is tough to play against such a defensive-orientated team. “The first target is to get the maximum points. This year there are still a lot of games. “Yes we have 70 points, an incredible number, but so many things can happen. “We don’t feel as though anything is done, I promise you. We take a deep breath and then Saturday it’s Southampton.”