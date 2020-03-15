Liverpool player ratings vs Bournemouth: Salah and Mane shine but one star struggles

Liverpool got back to winning ways against Bournemouth as goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane put them within three wins of the Premier League title. Jurgen Klopp was keen to ensure his side got another three points on the board after losing three of their last four matches in all competitions.

The Reds made the worst possible start when Callum Wilson gave the visitors the lead.

Klopp was left furious with the decision not to rule it out for a shove on Joe Gomez, and was rather animated in his protests.

They didn’t last long though, with Mohamed Salah equalising with a well-placed finish past Aaron Ramsdale.

Sadio Mane then put his side in front when he latched onto Virgil van Dijk’s pass and finished brilliantly.

It was not the prettiest performance, but ensures Liverpool head into midweek with a positive result and with two of their star attackers on the scoresheet.

Express Sport brings you the Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 victory at Anfield.

JUST IN: Liverpool may have finally found their Nabil Fekir who could save Jurgen Klopp millions