Liverpool player ratings vs Shrewsbury: Elliott and Williams stand out in FA Cup victory

Liverpool booked their spot in the next round of the FA Cup after victory over Shrewsbury Town in their 4th round replay at Anfield.

Liverpool player ratings vs Shrewsbury Town – FA Cup

Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 at Anfield to secure their spot in the FA Cup fifth round and set up a tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Neil Critchley’s youngster put in a mature display to see off the League One side, with Ro-Shaun William’s own-goal separating the two teams.

Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott both caught the eye in the victory, with the Under-23s coming to the fore after Jurgen Klopp decided that no senior players would be involved in the replay. Curtis Jones, who became Liverpool’s youngster-ever captain after being handed the armband for the evening, came closest to opening the scoring in the first half but was denied by a couple of brave blocks. And it was right-back Williams who eventually forced the breakthrough, with the defender launching a dangerous ball forward which his namesake could only head beyond the stranded Max O’Leary. Express Sport have rated how the Liverpool players performed against Shrewsbury Town, but do you agree? Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury AS IT HAPPENED: Reds book FA Cup 5th round tie with Chelsea

Liverpool player ratings vs Shrewsbury Town – FA Cup Solid claiming crosses and was alert to sweep up danger. Made a couple of big claims in the closing stages. Got forward at every opportunity with a fierce effort flashing just past the post. It was his deep delivery that forced the error from Williams, and the full-back can be delighted with his evening’s work. Liverpool fans troll Man Utd after former player scores comical own goal in FA Cup clash

Got caught on the ball in the opening stages but wasn’t punished. Decided not to take risks after that, and looked unruffled thereafter. Excellent display from the Dutchman, who was more composed than his centre-back partner. Made a number of vital clearances to preserve the clean sheet. Been on the sidelines for an extended period but was given the nod after Yasser Larouci’s injury. Took his chance with both hands, producing plenty of good work in attack and defence.

Caught the eye in the first fixture at New Meadow and continued in the same vein here, sniffing out danger and keeping Liverpool ticking with his clever use of the ball. Guilty of losing the ball unnecessarily on occasion but was obviously full of confidence and looked to make his mark on the game. Started brightly but faded as he struggled to get a foot on the ball.

Combined well with Williams down the right and caused a host of problems for the Shrewsbury rearguard with his powerful running. Could have capped a great night with a goal but made the wrong choice trying to find Hardy in the dying seconds. Handed the armband for the night and roamed around with intent, trying to drive his side forward when in possession. Came close to opening the scoring in the first half and was prominent throughout. Received plenty of rough treatment from the Shrewsbury centre-backs and found it difficult to make an impact. Much better when he drifted out wide, and never stopped running.

Almost slipped through by Elliott to seal victory in the dying moments. His introduction led to a change in shape for the final seconds. Used up valuable time.

