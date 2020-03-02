Liverpool praised for response to Diego Simeone ‘antics’ in Champions League defeat

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Liverpool should be credited for not rising to Diego Simeone’s “antics” during Tuesday night’s Champions League clash, according to ex-striker Peter Crouch. The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Liverpool got off to a terrible start at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday. The Reds conceded the opening goal after just three minutes against Simeone’s side. Saul Niguez bagged the only goal of the game as he poked in from close range, before Atletico put on their usual impressive defensive display. Atletico fans created a hostile atmosphere for the visitors, making it an unhappy return to the ground where Liverpool won their sixth European Cup in May. JUST IN: Transfer news LIVE – Man Utd swap deal, Werner to Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

Simeone did his part in the game by riling up the home supporters, and Crouch wrote in his Daily Mail column that Liverpool deserve credit for not playing up to his touchline “antics”. He wrote: “Full marks to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s players for not reacting to Diego Simeone’s antics during Tuesday’s clash in the Wanda Metropolitano. “Had I been playing in that game, I would have found it very difficult not to say something to Simeone, who was like a conductor with the frenzied way he whipped up Atletico Madrid’s fans and encouraged his players to indulge in the dark arts, such as demanding yellow cards. “I noticed Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson made a point of saying they were struck by how much Atletico celebrated at the final whistle when there are 90 minutes to go. DON’T MISS Man Utd striker Odion Ighalo reveals stance on making move permanent [NEWS] Lionel Messi desperate for Neymar to complete Barcelona transfer [GOSSIP] Arsenal likely to cash in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang [GOSSIP]

“If Liverpool win by two or three goals — which they are capable of doing — Atletico will have inspired them.” Meanwhile, the table-topping Reds will be without club captain Jordan Henderson for three weeks after he sustained an injury in the week. The centre midfielder was taken off with ten minutes to play at the Wanda Metropolitano And Klopp admitted it will be difficult to deal without his star man, but he was confident in his squad.