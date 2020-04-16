Liverpool Rumors: Team Reportedly Targeting Forward Inspired By Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool is reportedly targeting a Bundesliga forward who is inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marcus Thuram said he has no more idols now that he’s already a professional soccer player, but Ronaldo remains an exception. This is what the 22-year-old forward who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach told DW Kick Off in a recent interview.

“I know that my first idol when I was little was Ronaldo, the Brazilian one. I don’t really have idols now that I’m a footballer as well,” Thuram explained.

“But there are people who can really inspire you to be a better player. I think the player who can inspire you the most is Cristiano Ronaldo,” he continued.

Before the coronavirus lockdown, Thuram has been exceptional in the pitch scoring six goals and adding eight assists in his 22 Bundesliga starts. As a result, Thuram is now attracting the attention of the biggest clubs across Europe’s top 5 leagues.

Thuram is reportedly being monitored by some clubs in Premier League, and according to Express.de, Liverpool are now looking at Borussia Monchengladbach duo Dennis Zakaria and Thuram ahead of the summer transfer window. The German editorial reported that Monchengladbach will seek a £44 million ($55 million) fee for the release of their star forward.

Thuram only moved to Germany from Guingamp last summer. Aside from his goal contributions, he also averages 1.8 shots and 2.3 successful take-ons per league game Whoscored reported.

The speculations around Premier League claimed that Liverpool will still look to strengthen their team as Jurgen Klopp will not want his side to rest on their laurels despite their dominance this season. In fact, aside from Thuram, sources claimed that Liverpool have been put on alert after the agent of highly-regarded forward Milot Rashica confirmed “something will definitely happen” with his client once the coronavirus pandemic has passed, Mirror reported.

Rashica has done well for Werder Bremen this season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 24 appearances with the club. The 23-year-old has attracted attention from across Europe, with Borussia Dortmund, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa and Liverpool reportedly monitoring his contract and situation.

The Werder Bremen star is currently rated at no less than £33 million ($41 million) and is now edging closer to a move away from the Weser Stadium.

Thuram and Rashica both had a fantastic Bundesliga season. Pundits speculate that clubs will finally make offers for Thuram, Rashica and other promising youngsters once the coronavirus crisis stabilizes the financial hurdles of the sport.