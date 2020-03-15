Liverpool team news: Predicted 4-3-3 line up vs Bournemouth – Alisson one of three injured

Liverpool face Bournemouth today without injured goalkeeper Alisson Becker, and he isn’t the only player missing for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool continue their race towards the Premier League title today and will look to recover from their recent blip in form against Bournemouth, but the main talking point will be the absence of goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Express Sport is on hand with all the team news ahead of the game.

Liverpool can secure the Premier League title with another four wins, and can take a step closer today. The Reds face Bournemouth in the early kick-off as they close in on their first league title in 30 years. They haven’t had the easiest few weeks, having seen their unbeaten Premier League run end at 44 games after a surprise 3-0 loss to Watford at the end of February. Then, they crashed out of the FA Cup to Chelsea – ending their hopes of a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble. JUST IN: Man City boss Pep Guardiola casts verdict on Man Utd boss Solskjaer

And today, they face a difficult task, as they host relegation-threatened Bournemouth at Anfield. Bournemouth are fighting for their lives at the foot of the table, and know a win will take them out of the relegation zone. Liverpool’s task is made harder by absentees, with Alisson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Jordan Henderson all out. The Brazilian goalkeeper suffered a hip injury before the Reds’ game with Chelsea, and will also miss next week’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. DON’T MISS Kevin de Bruyne injury: Guardiola gives update ahead of Man Utd derby [LATEST] Man Utd and Man City consider Mauricio Pochettino appointment [GOSSIP] De Bruyne injury latest: Man City star battling to be fit for Man Utd [GOSSIP]

Speaking on Friday, Klopp confirmed the goalkeeper would spend some time on the sidelines through the injury. “Unfortunately Ali is out,” said the Liverpool boss. “He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench. “There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see – next week [out], for sure, and then we will see.”