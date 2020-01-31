Liverpool team news: Predicted 4-3-3 line up vs Man Utd – Klopp to welcome back two stars?

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Predicted Liverpool team to face Man Utd (4-3-3):

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Joel Matip and Fabinho are fit to face Manchester United. The Reds host United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (4:30pm kick off). Klopp’s men are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points.

Liverpool boast a hefty lead at the top of the table as well as two games in hand on champions Manchester City. And Klopp has revealed another boost for Liverpool – they will welcome back Matip and Fabinho for their clash against United. Klopp said: “Matip and Fab trained normal yesterday so they are likely to be in the squad. “Other three [Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Naby Keita] will not. Dejan will train from Monday onwards, other two we cannot rush it. When I am told they are ready, it is cool.”

Fabinho has been sidelined with an ankle injury since November, while Matip has been suffering with a knee problem. Klopp was also vocal on opponents United, with the German insisting Liverpool must be ready for their counter-attacking football. He added: ”I don’t know about results but in games with United and Liverpool, there have been good times for both. Not always one clear favourite. “Both teams try to win it. Last two years away games were strange. I don’t know if I said United always defend but I probably did. True. “It’s strange when you play a high-quality team, which United still is.

“We had that last week with Tottenham. They don’t only counter-attack but it’s a main thing. “If people want to see it as criticism, I can’t change this. “Against Spurs we had 80 per cent possession after 70 mins, that is not normal. I don’t say [Man Utd] only counter-attack and it is not a criticism just a description.” Predicted Liverpool team to face Man Utd (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Predicted Liverpool team to face Man Utd (4-3-3):