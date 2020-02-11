Liverpool will field a side made up of Under-23s players when they face Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Shrewsbury Town – FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already revealed that neither he nor any of his first-team players will feature against Shrewsbury at Anfield this week. Instead, Under-23s coach Neil Critchley will take charge of an inexperienced side looking to set up a meeting with Chelsea in the fifth round.

Liverpool were in complete control during the clash at New Meadow last month after a strike from Curtis Jones and an own-goal from Donald Love. However, a brace from second-half substitute Jason Cummings secured a dramatic fight-back and Shrewsbury arguably finished the tie stronger than their illustrious opponents. Liverpool fielded a side containing six senior players against the League One opposition, including the returning trio of Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho. However, they will all be given the evening off as Klopp respects the winter break imposed by the Premier League this season. When Liverpool can win the Premier League title after Man City slip up against Tottenham

This week was earmarked as a period of recovery for top-flight teams after a hectic winter schedule, and the German boss intends to make full use of it. “We intend to honour the original idea of the break,” Klopp said after the 2-2 draw. “We have respect for the players’ welfare and they need this time off. We got a letter from the authorities in April last year asking us not to organise anything during the week of the break and we haven’t. “We have given the players the time off, and some are going away. They will still be keeping fit, but they do not have to play football that week and they do not have to come in to Melwood. Man City boss Pep Guardiola jibes at Liverpool as he admits Premier League title race over

Jurgen Klopp surprised by stat involving Roberto Firmino after Liverpool’s Southampton win

Liverpool mull over £126m Jadon Sancho transfer with Dortmund star ‘very likely’ to leave

“I know it is not very popular, but that’s the way I see it and, how I said, the Premier League asked us to respect the winter break and that’s what we’ll do. If then the FA do not respect it then we cannot change. But we will not be there.” The decision hands Shrewsbury a golden opportunity to book their spot in the fifth round, although Critchley’s youngsters are sure to put up a fight. A number of the Under-23s are already starting to break through into the first team, with Jones having scored in the previous round against Everton. The 19-year-old hit the winner to dump the Toffees out of the cup and was included in the senior squad for the triumphant Club World Cup campaign.

Neco Williams also made the trip to Qatar, meaning the pair missed the 5-0 defeat against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final. However, they both featured from the off against Shrewsbury last time out and should do so again. Yasser Larouci got the nod at left-back while Pedro Chirivella and Harvey Elliott also started so the trio are likely to maintain their starting berths. Adrian lined up in goal for the first fixture against Shrewsbury but Caoimhin Kelleher will be given a chance to impress while Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg will come into central defence.

Morgan Boyes is another option for Critchley at the back while Leighton Clarkson or Jake Cain could start in midfield. The duo were both rested for Saturday’s Premier League 2 win over Arsenal but will enjoy greater responsibilities following the departures of Herbie Kane and Isaac Christie-Davies to Hull and Circle Brugge on loan. Likewise, Liam Miller and Joe Hardy will hope to feature alongside Elliott in attack after the departure of Rhian Brewster to Swansea. The pair are most likely to start, having not featured during the 3-0 win against the Gunners, but Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Thomas Hill and Luis Longstaff may have done enough at the weekend to warrant consideration.

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Shrewsbury Town – FA Cup Kelleher; Williams, Hoever, Van den Berg, Larouci; Chirivella, Clarkson, Jones; Elliott, Miller, Hardy

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Shrewsbury Town – FA Cup