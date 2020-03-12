Liverpool team news: Predicted line-up vs Bournemouth – Jurgen Klopp to make six changes

Liverpool take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (12:30pm).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to go full strength when Bournemouth visit Anfield this weekend. It’s the final chance for the European champions to put in a good performance ahead of the crunch second leg with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The midweek defeat at Chelsea in the FA Cup has slightly changed the picture. There was hope that a positive result against the Blues would ease the stress ahead of the game with the Cherries. Eddie Howe’s side are fighting for their life and will have taken confidence from Watford’s shock 3-0 win over the Merseyside outfit last weekend at Vicarage Road. The Reds are just four wins from the title and will want to get it wrapped up at soon as possible so they can begin to enjoy the feeling of being champions. JUST IN: Liverpool may have finally found their Nabil Fekir who could save Jurgen Klopp millions

For that reason, Alisson will no doubt return between the sticks in place of Adrian. Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested for Tuesday’s trip to west London and will be raring to go again. He was poor last weekend at Watford and will be looking to chip in with an assist or two when he gets back on the field. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will partner each other at the heart of defence, Gomez was replaced by Dejan Lovren last time out in the league after picking up a knock. DON’T MISS Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in classy gesture for Abdoulaye Doucoure after Watford defeat Liverpool summer transfer shortlist taking shape as fresh Jurgen Klopp strategy emerges Liverpool plot £44m Atletico Madrid transfer raid amid Champions League tension

Andy Robertson will make up the usual back four. In midfield, it should be the same trio that started in Hertfordshire. They may come as a surprise given how bad they were, notably for Fabinho. The Brazilian dropped another terrible performance on Tuesday and has faced his fair share of scrutiny since.

This is the perfect game for him to set the record straight and get back to his best ahead of a huge match with Atletico, having inadvertently gifted the Spaniards the winner in the first leg. If anyone is chomping at the bit to get back to there, it’s Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has seven goals in five matches against Saturday’s opponents and will be looking to continue his hot streak. He was on the bench against Chelsea with Roberto Firmino, who should return to the side and lead the line.