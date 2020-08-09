Liverpool tipped to lose Sadio Mane and Mo Salah as duo will want transfer ‘desperately’

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been linked with moves away from the club in the past and Andy Gray thinks they will be desperate to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona at some point.

Liverpool will face a battle keeping hold of Sadio Mane if Mohamed Salah decides he wants to leave for one of La Liga’s biggest clubs, according to long-term broadcasting duo Richard Keys and Andy Gray. In an interview last week, Salah did not commit himself long term to Liverpool, saying ‘let’s see what will happen’ when asked about his future. The Egyptian has been crucial in the Reds’ recent success under Jurgen Klopp – namely the Champions League triumph last year and Premier League title this season.

Gray claimed Salah’s comments were typical of a player but Keys disagreed. And Keys insisted he has thought for a while that Salah and Mane, both 28, could move elsewhere. He said on beIN SPORTS: “I’ve been saying to you for some time I think he will leave Liverpool sooner rather than later and I think Mane might also. “If [Salah] told Liverpool ‘by the way, I’m off this summer’, I think they’ve got a real battle on their hands.”

Gray said Liverpool cannot let both players leave but says the success on the pitch may not be enough for them to want to stay. The former Everton striker claims foreign players like Salah and Mane will be “desperate” to play for either Real Madrid or Barcelona at some point in their careers. “I don’t think Liverpool can afford to lose both of them,” Gray continued. “I don’t know what their contract terms are, I’m not sure how long each has got. Man Utd boss Solskjaer demands Woodward signs Jadon Sancho and two others [REPORT]

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s demand for Frank Lampard next season [REPORT]

Man Utd ‘dream’ deal to partner Pogba and Fernandes in progress [TRANSFERS]

“Yeah they would have a battle on their hands and I guess Mane [would]come up and say: ‘Well, if he’s going I want to go as well’. It’s a double battle. “You only hope if you’re Liverpool that the success they’ve had – Champions League victory last year, championship this year – that that would be enough to keep them at the club. “But we know foreign footballers have a different view of the Real Madrids and the Barcelonas of this world. “They desperately want to play for them, desperately.” During an interview with LA FM Colombia last week, Salah said: “I just want to enjoy today and enjoy the moment!