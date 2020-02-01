Liverpool transfer news LIVE: Jurgen Klopp could complete £51m deal ahead of Chelsea

Liverpool transfer news is coming in thick and fast and Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the very latest from Anfield.

Brewster ambition

Firmino doubt

Ancelotti on Can

Nathaniel Clyne to West Ham

Timo Werner preference

Pedro Brazao to Liverpool

Sadio Mane urged to join Barcelona

Andy Robertson: No title talk

Xherdan Shaqiri transfer talks

Edinson Cavani to Chelsea?

Brewster ambition Rhian Brewster says he’s looking to push for promotion with Swansea after completing a loan move from Liverpool earlier this season. “I knew when I came that’s what we wanted to do, push for promotion,” he said. “If that’s scoring and leading the line to help then I’m going to try my best to do that. “Today, I got one and Andre (Ayew) got one. We’re not short of goals which is good. “Training is very intense and good. I think we’ve just got to keep going.”

Firmino doubt Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia has revealed he wasn’t sure Roberto Firmino would be a hit at Anfield when he first signed for the club. “When he was playing for Hoffenheim I heard he was going to Liverpool and I wasn’t sure if he was going to make it actually,” he told beIN Sports. “Now he’s developed into one of their most important players. “I was surprised at first and wasn’t sure about him but now he has shown he is a different player. He has developed. “This team, I enjoy watching them. They enjoy playing together and a lot goes through him.”

Ancelotti on Can Carlo Ancelotti has said that reports Everton will try and buy former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can are wrong. “I think I said at the last press conference that all the names that were on the newspaper were wrong,” he said. “I can say the same today. They’re wrong. All the names on the newspaper are wrong. “I am talking every day with Marcel and we are looking for some targets that we have, some players. “But I don’t want to say what we need.”

Nathaniel Clyne to West Ham Darren Bent has advised David Moyes to sign Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne. The West Ham manager is in desperate need of reinforcements with first-choice right-back Ryan Frederick sidelined for up to eight weeks. “Yeah, I think Nathaniel Clyne needs to go somewhere and start playing week in week out,” he told Football Insider. “But Clyne is quick, powerful and can defend. I think he might end up going to West Ham on loan, playing all the time and them not signing him anyway.” Clyne, 28, hasn’t played a single minute of action for Liverpool in any competition this season having sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

Timo Werner preference Liverpool are Timo Werner’s preferred destination should he choose to leave RB Leipzig. That’s according to German newspaper Bild, with Jurgen Klopp understood to be a long-time admirer of the 23-year-old. Werner extended his contract until June 2023 and has a £51million release clause that decreases each year. Express Sport understands Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen on the Germany international, who has bagged an incredible 86 goals in 140 appearances for Leipzig.

Pedro Brazao to Liverpool Liverpool have expressed interest in Nice winger Pedro Brazao. Brazao, 17, has only played 13 minutes of senior football for Nice and hasn’t featured in a single game this season. But that hasn’t deterred Liverpool, according to French publication RMC Sport. It’s suggested Jurgen Klopp’s side will challenge Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon for the teenager’s signature.

Sadio Mane urged to join Barcelona Liverpool forward Sadio Mane must join Barcelona or Real Madrid if he is to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or, claimed Mady Toure, who founded the Generation Foot academy in Dakar, where the striker once trained. “The fact Sadio has won the African Ballon d’Or will spur him on to win the European one too,” Toure told The Guardian. “That’s his objective. Sadio always told me he would become one of the best players in the world. “He said that to me and now he is among them but he has to leave Liverpool now. It’s his last year and he has to leave Liverpool when it’s up to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

Andy Robertson: No title talk Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his side will not think about winning the Premier League title until the deed is done and remain determined to maintain their game-by-game mentality. They require just 10 more victories – having already registered a remarkable 21 in 22 fixtures – to guarantee bringing home a first championship in 30 years and most observers are saying there is no way they can be caught now. That is not the attitude in the dressing room, however, even if fans are now confident enough to sing ‘We’re going to win the league’, which got its first outing against United. “We would obviously love to say yes – but no,” said Robertson. “You are playing against your rivals who you’ve had great battles with over the years and the fans probably want to rub it in a bit but we’re not getting carried away. “Until the champions sign is above our heads we don’t believe anything. Yes the lead is 16 points but we know how tough it gets.”

Xherdan Shaqiri transfer talks Serie A giants Roma have reportedly turned their attentions to Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri during the January transfer window. Roma are looking at being busy this month and are believed to have missed out on a deal this week. And Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has now reported that Roma have opened talks with the Reds over a potential deal. It’s claimed the Serie A side want Shaqiri, 28, on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

Edinson Cavani to Chelsea? Frank Lampard has refused to rule out a move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani. Chelsea are in the market for a striker to provide support and ease the burden on Tammy Abraham, who’s scored twice in his last eight top-flight games. Uruguay international Cavani, who turns 33 next month, has found opportunities limited this season and is now keen to call time on his Parc des Princes stay. ‘He is a great player, I played against him,” Lampard said when quizzed about links to Cavani. “I am not sure what the situation is there though. He has experience, sometimes it’s good to bring in experience. We’ll see.”

