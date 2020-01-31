Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction made by Reds legend Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher is confident Liverpool will extend their winning run when they face Manchester United.

Liverpool will beat rivals Manchester United and extend their sensational undefeated run, according to Jamie Carragher. The Reds will take on United on Sunday (4.30pm) at Anfield and Carragher expects a 3-1 win for Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders.

The Merseysiders have won 20 out of 21 games in the league this season, dropping just two points over the course of this campaign to the Red Devils in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last October. But Carragher doesn’t expect another speed bump in Liverpool’s road to their first title in 30 years. The Anfield legend doesn’t anticipate the same kind of opposition United showed under previous boss Jose Mourinho as he doesn’t consider current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be as “pragmatic” as his predecessor. Carragher told Sky Sports: “I am confident Liverpool will win the game.

“Mourinho, in his first couple games at Anfield with United, made it really difficult for Liverpool. “But in the last one Liverpool really dominated and came out on top in Mourinho’s final game at United.

“I think Ole is not quite as pragmatic as Mourinho, so I don’t see it being a shut-out kind of game, and I think the tactic for United will be very similar to what it was against Manchester City in December, playing deep and trying to hit on the counter-attack. “They were absolutely devastating that day, and if they produce a similar sort of performance, Liverpool could have major problems. “But there is a gulf between the two clubs, and if Liverpool play anywhere near what they are capable of, they will come out on top. I’m confident of a Liverpool win. I think 3-1 Liverpool. “And if that is the score, we’ve got the pundit-camera on us in the commentary box, and hopefully we’ll see similar scenes to what we saw at Old Trafford when Adam Lallana got the equaliser.”

Liverpool stars Joel Matip and Fabinho are likely to return to Liverpool’s squad for the derby in what would be a major boost for Klopp. Matip has been sidelined ever since last year’s fixture with United where he suffered a recurrence of the knee injury he first picked up against Sheffield United. Fabinho is recovering from an ankle injury that forced him off during the Champions League encounter against Napoli in November. Solskjaer will make a late call about Marcus Rashford’s fitness but the striker is unlikely to feature due to a back injury.

