Locke and Key ending explained: What happened at the end?

LOCKE AND KEY is based on the comic book series of the same name and fans of the original material are curious to know what happened at the end of the Netflix series.

Locke and Key is the new supernatural horror series streaming on Netflix now. The series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill, however, fans will know the ending of episode 10 is completely different from what takes place in the comics. Express.co.uk has everything you need to know about the ending of Locke and Key on Netflix.

What happened at the end of Locke and Key? Locke and Key season one ended on a huge cliffhanger, which star Connor Jessup revealed was deliberate in an interview with press, including Express.co.uk. He said: “The writers have been working on season two so if it does get picked up, we are ready. “If you get to the end of the show, [you can see]it is definitely not intending to finish after season one.” Locke and Key tells the story of three Locke siblings who moved into their ancestral home with their mother after their father was killed.

However, their home is host to many dark secrets that are revealed by reality-bending keys. The keys also gave the Locke children a vast array of powers and abilities. However, the Locke children face the threat of the evil demon Dodge (played by Laysla De Oliveria) who stops at nothing to try and attain the special keys. At the end of the series, the Locke children were led to believe they had defeated Dodge, but in a shock twist, this was not the case. Dodge was not the only demon in the town of Matheson.

In a huge diversion from the original comic book material, Eden Hawkins (Hallea Jones) was revealed to be the other demon at play. Throughout the first season, Eden was the definitely the mean girl in town but nobody in the town or viewers saw the huge twist coming. When she was trying to help the locker and Savini’s to try and throw Dodge throw the Black Door, Eden was indicted by one of the demons. However, no one else was aware she had been infected, which sets up the second season of Locke and Key if it is given the green light. The Eden twist was not the only cliffhanger of the series. At first, it looked like Dodge had been thrown through the Black Door. But instead, it was Ellie Whedon (Sherri Saum) who had been transformed to look like Dodge.

The real Dodge was walking around Matheson disgusted as Gabe (Griffin Gluck). Speaking to Decider, executive producer Carlton Cuse said: “Obviously the big turn, one of the big turns in the finale is that Gabe is Dodge and so Dodge has not been vanquished. “This is the thing that’s really fun about making television, [it’s] this living, breathing, organic entity.” Locke and Key fans have taken to Twitter to express their shock at the show’s ending. One fan tweeted: “just finished locke and key. the ending got me messed up.” A second fan said: “Locke and key on Netflix is such an entertaining series I hope there will be a second season THAT ENDING.” A third fan commented: “damn locke and key was great. did not expect that ending though.”

Will there be another series of Locke and Key? At the moment, Locke and Key season two has not been given the green light by Netflix. Regardless of the show’s uncertain future, Cuse revealed to Decider that the writer’s team had begun work on the script for season two. He said: “We’re writing Season two even though we haven’t been picked up, with the anticipation and hope that we will get picked up.” The series so far has received high praise from fans and critics across the globe, so things are looking positive for the show’s future. Locke and Key already has a rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb and a 78 percent approval rate on review site Rotten Tomatoes. Express.co.uk will update this article when more information is available.

